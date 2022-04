Click here to read the full article. Stocks recovered from 500-point intraday loss on Monday ending the day up after plunging nearly 1,000 points on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 240 points at market close on Monday afternoon after falling 981 points on Friday, marking its worst day since October 2020. The S&P 500 was up 24.65 points on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 165.56 points. And, according to a CNBC report, concerns about a global economic slowdown amid Covid outbreaks in China sent interest rates lower. The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back to the 2.8% level. This...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO