The past few years, our social media feeds have been flooded with photo after photo of beautifully arranged charcuterie and cheese boards with dried fruit, nuts, and more — grazing boards, as they’re often called. The grazing boards comeback reached its peak in the midst of the global pandemic, thanks in part to social media, but also because of the unique needs they meet. Grazing boards can be customized to fit every eating style or occasion, which means they’re a good idea in any season and for any gathering. During the pandemic, a lot of us were looking for unique ways to safely gather outdoors, and often these grazing boards — or larger grazing tables — became a way to do it.

RICHMOND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO