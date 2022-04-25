ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Indonesia raises alert level for Krakatoa's offspring volcano

By DZIKI OKTOMAULIYADI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eOnO_0fJHUc4y00
Indonesia raised the alert status Monday for the offspring of the infamous Krakatoa volcano to its second highest level /AFP

Indonesia raised the alert status for the offspring of the infamous Krakatoa volcano to its second highest level on Monday, a day after it erupted and spewed a towering ash cloud 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the sky.

Authorities bumped the threat of Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa, to level three of a four-tier volcanic alert system after witnessing a sharp rise in activity in the last month with the biggest eruption coming on Sunday.

They also widened the exclusion zone around the crater a day after warning nearby residents to wear masks outside because of the large plume of ash it belched over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

"We have increased the status of Mount Anak Krakatoa from level two... to level three and recommended that nobody is allowed to get closer than a five-kilometre radius from the active crater," Hendra Gunawan, head of the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, told a virtual press conference.

A significant spike in carbon dioxide emissions has also been reported at the crater, he said.

It emitted 68 tonnes on April 15 but more than a week later, on April 23, it emitted more than 9,000 tonnes.

No evacuations have been reported on nearby islands and Gunawan said the busy sea route from Java's Merak port to Sumatra's Bakauheni port was unaffected.

The volcano has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of last century in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa.

That disaster was one of the deadliest and most destructive in history with an estimated 35,000 people killed.

Anak Krakatoa last erupted in 2018, generating a tsunami that killed 429 people and left thousands homeless.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

Four other volcanoes on the Southeast Asian archipelago are currently graded at the second highest alert level.

Comments / 3

Related
Phys.org

Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers killed in Indonesia

Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead in western Indonesia on Sunday after being ensnared by traps, police said, dealing another blow to the species' rapidly declining population. Rampant deforestation has reduced the tigers' natural habitat and increasing conflict with humans has left only several hundred of the endangered...
PETS
Phys.org

Scientists scour 'Mexico's Galapagos' for quake, volcano clues

Could a volcanic eruption off Mexico's coast unleash a tsunami like the one that devastated Tonga? What really causes tectonic plates to shift and trigger earthquakes? Scientists visited a remote archipelago in search of answers. Located in the Pacific Ocean several hundred kilometers from the Mexican coast, the Revillagigedo Islands...
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Pacific#Offspring#Java#Merak#Bakauheni
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes in the United States

Volcanic eruptions don’t occur only in faraway lands. The U.S. is dotted with active volcanoes poised to erupt at any minute. The U.S. Geological Survey points out there are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, of which 500 have a recorded history of erupting, sending off rivers of lava and plumes of noxious gas. (These are […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

It's Official: Tonga's Volcano Was The Largest Explosive Eruption of The 21st Century

It's official: after some careful data analysis, the Tonga volcano eruption of 2022 has been confirmed as the largest explosive eruption of the 21st century, and on par with the biggest eruptions ever recorded. Having ejected material around 10 cubic kilometers (more than 2 cubic miles) in volume, generating an atmospheric shock wave that circled the world several times, and producing an ash plume half the size of France, the eruption was equivalent in strength to the cataclysmic 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. Researchers used a newly developed algorithm to identify the scale of the Tonga eruption, significantly cutting...
FRANCE
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy