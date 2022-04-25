Coaching change has energized TCU football. Now Frogs just need to keep it going

TCU senior wide receiver Gunnar Henderson described the environment during Friday night’s spring game as “electric.” Junior running back Emani Bailey raved about the atmosphere, too, experiencing his first “game day” inside Amon G. Carter Stadium.

“Tonight was great,” Bailey said. “I love the energy that was brought.”

There is a buzz surrounding the program these days as it enters the Sonny Dykes era. Fans have enjoyed the program becoming more accessible with spring practices being open. More players and assistants are sharing their stories with greater media access. Overall, there is a different vibe from previous years and it was on full display Friday night.

Longtime TCU officials called it the best spring football crowd in two-plus decades with the majority of the lower bowl being filled with fans. Now it’s on Dykes, his staff and the players to keep the positivity flowing throughout the program.

As assistant Doug Meacham said last week, it still comes down to winning games regardless of how accessible a program is to fans. If Dykes and company get off to a 2-5 start, these vibes will dissipate quickly.

Of course Dykes knows that as well as anyone given that this is his fourth program to take over.

“There’s an excitement around the program right now and I think there always is when there’s a coaching change,” Dykes said. “That’s part of the evolution of college football. There was a great energy in the stadium tonight. I think we have an incredible fan base. I think they’re hungry to win.

“They’ve been spoiled. They’ve had a lot of success around here over the years and we have very high expectations for our program just as they do. It was good to have a chance to connect with them. The energy around the program is really good right now and it’s our job to keep it going.”

Like Dykes and the players, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati has enjoyed seeing what’s transpired. Donati said there is tangible evidence that fans are getting behind the coaching transition based on season ticket sales so far this offseason.

Many thought longtime coach Gary Patterson was “untouchable” but the school parted ways with Patterson in the middle of a disappointing season last year. Still, even though Patterson and the Frogs had regressed in recent years, removing a legendary figure with a statue on campus came with a certain amount of backlash from fans.

As time has passed, though, fans are warming up to Dykes and the new regime.

“Anytime there’s a coaching change, you’ve got to win back your fan base to some degree,” Donati said. “But there’s been so much excitement and positivity around the program, we like where we’re at.

“Our fans are excited to see what Sonny and his staff are going to bring to the table.”

Fans were able to get a sneak peek into the new era on Friday.

Offensively, players such as Henderson and Bailey had impressive showings. Chandler Morris and Max Duggan both led TD drives as they continued to battle it out for the starting quarterback job.

Defensively, fans were able to see the 3-3-5 scheme that coordinator Joe Gillespie is bringing to town. The Frogs’ defense applied pressure multiple times throughout the night and made a few stands.

But, more than what happened on the field, most were talking about the fan support afterward.

“What an environment,” Gillespie said. “It certainly brings a buzz to us and a buzz to our players. This is what football is all about. This is what college football at this level is all about.

“I’m certainly hopeful that we’ll be able to bring a show and give them something to continue to stay buzzed about.”

