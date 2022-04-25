ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville News-Democrat

Here’s when the new A&W restaurant in Belleville will be ready for business

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Some of you in the east end of Belleville may have noticed the activity at the former Scott Credit Union building on Carlyle Avenue.

The renovation of the building for a new A&W Restaurant location is well underway.

I drove by one day last week to see what was going on and spotted multiple trucks, including vehicles from plumbing and electrical companies.

I spoke to franchise owner James Sill, who provided an update.

“It’s moving along,” said Sill, adding that they started the renovation by taking the building “down to four walls, starting from scratch.”

(I can confirm this. In an earlier drive around the building, I spied an open back door, a full dumpster and a view of the cleared space through a window.)

Sill said that the drive-thru lanes of the former credit union will remain to provide multiple ordering lanes.

Employees will be present in each lane, equipped with iPads to take food orders.

This method will make serving customers more efficient and is becoming a more common practice among fast food restaurants, according to Sill.

Since the BND reported the project in March 2021, there were delays due to supply issues, a common problem for many new businesses, particularly restaurants, during the last two years.

The initial opening date was set for early 2022, but the schedule was affected by delays in acquiring kitchen equipment, Sill told the Illinois Business Journal last July .

Sill and his business partner Jim Sprick, have another A&W Restaurant, located at 3966 Jeffco Blvd. in Arnold, Missouri , which had similar supply delays. Sill said the Arnold location is set to open in 2-3 weeks.

Sill gave a target opening date of Sept. 1 for the Belleville restaurant, barring any additional supply delays.

He said the building construction will be finished, but it’s waiting on the kitchen equipment that’s “driving the agenda.”

“Fall is a good time to open a restaurant,” said Sill, as families will be getting back into regular routines with vacation season ending and school starting.

Comments / 2

Related
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Belleville#Building Construction#Plumbing#A Good Time#Food Drink#Scott Credit Union#A W Restaurant#Bnd
TheStreet

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

Taco Bell never stops innovating. This leads to some unique ideas like a taco with a fried chicken shell, and it has led to countless iterations of products involving Doritos. That's a seemingly small innovation -- the Doritos Locos Taco -- which has not just appeared in dozens of variations on the Yum! Brands chain's menu, but has also inspired items like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Mac 'N Cheetos, as well as a variety of other Cheetos menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
pymnts

Ghost Kitchens Are Threat and Opportunity for Restaurant Biz

While ghost kitchens were not invented during the pandemic, the digital ordering boom of 2020 supercharged the model, leading to the creation of new virtual brands and the expansion of existing chains. The delivery-only model fit seamlessly into consumers’ stay-at-home lifestyles, with the dramatic downtick in indoor dining making even...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

Sponsored Content: 318 Restaurant Week

Jerrica Bennett is joining us in the studio today to talk about the upcoming 318 Restaurant Week happening May 2nd – 7th. This is an exciting time to try all the wonderful local restaurants in the area, you might just find a new favorite along the way. Throughout the...
RESTAURANTS
MarketRealist

How NFTs Are Being Put To Work in the Restaurant Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the restaurant industry. Can NFTs save restaurants from future storms?. In 2021, people spent about $25 billion on NFT purchases. That spending is forecast to hit $35 billion in 2022 and $80 billion by 2025. Although the NFT space continues to grapple with scams and money-laundering...
INDUSTRY
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
217
Followers
51
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy