ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Early voting starts Monday for city and school board elections in Tarrant County

By Harrison Mantas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Crv3_0fJHUPYP00

Monday marks the beginning of the early voting period for the May 7 elections in Tarrant County.

There are 44 early voting sites spread out across the county for voters in the 25 cities and towns, 13 school districts, and one utility district to cast their ballots before Election Day. Voters will be choosing new mayors, council members, and deciding whether to approve new sales taxes, bond measures and charter amendments.

Additionally, voters will decide whether to approve two amendments to the Texas State Constitution that make changes to school district property taxes.

Early voting runs through May 3. Voting centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 30. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on May 1 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.

Here’s a look at the races across the county:

Texas Constitutional Amendments

Proposition 1 | School district property taxes for the elderly or disabled

This proposition would authorize the legislature to reduce the school district tax rate for elderly or disabled residents to match the tax break it gave other home owners in 2019. Elderly and disabled residents didn’t get this 2019 tax benefit because their property tax bills are capped at whatever their rate was when they first qualified for their elderly or disabled property tax exemption.

Proposition 2 | Homestead exemption increase

This proposition increases the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. This means if you qualify for a homestead exemption your home value will be $40,000 less than the appraised value for school property tax purposes.

For example, if I have a home worth $400,000 and I qualify for this exemption, my school district property taxes will be on $360,000 worth of value.

School districts

Arlington:

  • Trustee, Place 4
  • Trustee, Place 5

Azle

  • School Trustee, Place 4

  • School Trustee, Place 5

  • School Trustee, Place 6

  • School Trustee Place 7

Birdville

  • School Trustee, Place 6
  • School Trustee, Place 7

Carroll

  • School Trustee, Place 6
  • School Trustee, Place 7

Crowley

  • Trustee, Place 5

  • Trustee, Place 6

  • Trustee, Place 7

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

  • School Board Trustee, Place 3

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

  • School Board Trustee, Place 5

  • Proposition A: School facilities bond | $275,000,000

Fort Worth

  • District 1 Trustee

  • District 4 Trustee

Grapevine-Colleyville

  • School Board Trustee, Place 3

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

Keller

  • Trustee, Place 1

  • Trustee, Place 2

  • Trustee, Place 3

Lewisville

  • Trustee, Place 3

  • Trustee, Place 4

  • Trustee, Place 5

Mansfield

  • Trustee, Place 3
  • Trustee, Place 4
  • Trustee, Place 5

  • Trustee, Place 7

Northwest

  • School Trustee, Place 3

  • School Trustee, Place 4

White Settlement

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

  • School Board Trustee, Place 5

  • Proposition A: School facilities bond | $115,000,000

Cities and Towns

Arlington

  • Councilmember, District 1

  • Councilmember, District 2

  • Councilmember, District 6

  • Councilmember, District 7

Azle

  • City Council Place 1

  • City Council Place 2

  • City Council Place 5

  • Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

Bedford

  • Councilmember, Place 3

  • Councilmember, Place 5

Colleyville

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, Place 1

  • Councilmember, Place 2

Dalworthington Gardens

  • Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

  • Alderman Place 1

  • Alderman Place 3

  • Alderman Place 5

Euless

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Flower Mound

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Forest Hill

  • Mayor
  • Councilmember, Place 4
  • Councilmember, Place 5
  • Councilmember, Place 6

Fort Worth

  • City Council, District 4
  • Propositions A-E: Municipal bonds | $560,000,000
  • Propositions F: Mayor and city council pay
  • Propositions G-R: Technical charter amendments

Grand Prairie

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, District 2

  • Councilmember, District 4

Haltom City

  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 4
  • Councilmember, Place 5
  • Councilmember, Place 6
  • Proposition A: City hall bond | $25,000,000

  • Proposition B: Mayoral term limits

  • Proposition C: Ballot qualification

  • Proposition D: Council compensation

  • Proposition E: City secretary residency

Haslet

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 5

Keller

  • City Council, Place 3

  • City Council, Place 4

Kennedale

  • Mayor

  • City Council, Place 2

  • City Council, Place 4

Lake Worth

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 5

  • Councilmember, Place 7

Mansfield

  • Proposition A: Veterans’ memorial bond | $7,000,000
  • Proposition B: Recreation center bond | $78,000,000
  • Proposition C: Southwest community park and Skinner Sports Complex bond | $55,000,000
  • Proposition D: Park trail bond | $10,500,000
  • Proposition E: Miracle Field bond | $5,000,000

  • Town Council, Place 1

  • Town Council, Place 2

  • Town Council, Place 3

Pantego

  • Mayor
  • Town Council, Place 4

Richland Hills

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, Place 2

  • Councilmember, Place 4

  • Proposition A: Road repair sales tax

Roanoke

  • Proposition A: Charter amendment | Mayoral vote
  • Proposition B: Charter amendment | Mayoral vacancy
  • Proposition C: Charter amendment | City council vacancy
  • Proposition D: Sales Tax | Dissolve economic development corporation
  • Proposition E: Sales Tax | Establish crime control and prevention district

River Oaks

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Saginaw

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

  • Councilmember, Place 5

Trophy Club

  • Town Council, Place 5
  • Town Council, Place 6
  • Proposition A: Continue crime control and prevention district

  • Proposition B: Street repair sales tax

Watuga

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 2
  • Councilmember, Place 6

  • Councilmember, Place 7

Westlake

  • Mayor
  • Council Member (Pick none, one or two)

Westworth Village

  • City Council, Place 2

  • City Council, Place 3

  • City Council, Place 4

Municipal Untility District

Trophy Club

  • Director for Place 3
  • Director for Place 4
  • Director for Place 5

Comments / 1

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

City Council approves rezoning for Rayzor Ranch Home Depot

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council. The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
ValleyCentral

LIST: Voting Locations in the RGV

Cameron County – Poll Locations Brownsville Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard. Cameron County Courthouse, located at 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville  Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road. Texas Southmost College, located at 600 International Blvd., Brownsville  Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road. Los Fresnos Los Fresnos Community Center, […]
ELECTIONS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County tax offices to begin rolling closures

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday. The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#School Board#City Council#Legislature#City Hall
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller ISD approves pay raises for all employees in 2022-23 school year

The Keller ISD board of trustees approved its employee compensation plan for the 2022-23 school year, which will include pay raises for all employees. At its April 25 regular meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the employee compensation plan. The plan includes a general pay increase, pay structure adjustments, specific pay grade placement changes and an increase to critical-area teaching stipends, according to the agenda item’s memo.
KELLER, TX
KWTX

Property taxes could decrease if amendments pass

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Property taxes are a hot topic right now, especially as home values keep rising, and two proposed amendments could bring some relief. On May 7, voters will be weighing in on two amendments. One would decrease property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans while the other would increase the homestead exemption.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
400
Followers
119
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy