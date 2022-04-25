Welcome to NFL draft week: Top 50 prospect rankings, mocks and more
It's finally here ... NFL draft week!
The time for mock drafts is coming to a merciful end. The Jacksonville Jaguars are just three days away from officially being put on the clock by commissioner Roger Goodell to kick off the draft in Las Vegas.
As teams finalize their draft boards, so has USA TODAY Sports , which unveils its rankings of the top 50 prospects in this year's class. From the top-rated prospect, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, to the 50th-ranked player, Washington CB Kyler Gordon, take a look at the most highly sought-after players in this year's draft class.
2022 NFL draft schedule:
- Thursday: Round 1, starting at 8 p.m. ET
- Friday: Rounds 2-3, starting at 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET
The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
2022 NFL draft: Mocks and more
- Latest mock draft: The draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists .
- 9 players that teams could trade up for in NFL draft: Some teams might make swift moves to jump up the draft board and grab a specific player of their liking.
- Jaguars say they're considering four players for top pick: Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke said his team has not received any calls from teams wanting to trade up to land the No. 1 pick.
- From afterthought to top RB: Kenneth Walker III saw something in himself that many others didn't, as he parlayed his transfer to Michigan State into a boost for his draft stock .
- 8 top HBCU draft prospects: Florida A&M's Markquese Bell and Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams are among the promising HBCU prospects in this year's draft class.
- Prospect rankings: DraftWire has position-by-position ratings for this year's draft talent pool.
- Comps for 50 top prospects: Which veteran NFL players are this year's top-rated prospects most reminiscent of ?
- Scouting reports: Liberty QB Malik Willis | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich
- Draft is great TV but also football's anti-free market scheme: The draft is a wonderful spectacle but as we all enjoy it, remember its primary purpose. The draft is about restricting the salaries of players , Mike Freeman writes.
NFL news, notes and analysis
- 12 veteran players who could be traded around the draft: A quartet of talented receivers are among the players whose situations should be closely monitored this week.
- Top 10 fits for Deebo Samuel: The do-everything wide receiver has made it clear he wants out of San Francisco . Which teams could be interested in trading for the dynamic player?
- Could USFL be Colin Kaepernick's path to pro football vindication? Kaepernick is still seeking an opportunity to make it back to the NFL, but he might have to take a detour to make it happen , Mike Jones writes.
- USFL Week 2 takeaways: New Orleans Breakers receiver makes a highlight-reel catch . Jeff Fisher still is looking for his first win with the Michigan Panthers.
