NFL

Welcome to NFL draft week: Top 50 prospect rankings, mocks and more

By USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is on the short list of players who could go No. 1 on Thursday night. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

It's finally here ... NFL draft week!

The time for mock drafts is coming to a merciful end. The Jacksonville Jaguars are just three days away from officially being put on the clock by commissioner Roger Goodell to kick off the draft in Las Vegas.

As teams finalize their draft boards, so has USA TODAY Sports , which unveils its rankings of the top 50 prospects in this year's class. From the top-rated prospect, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, to the 50th-ranked player, Washington CB Kyler Gordon, take a look at the most highly sought-after players in this year's draft class.

2022 NFL draft schedule:

  • Thursday: Round 1, starting at 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday: Rounds 2-3, starting at 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner could hear his name called in the top 10 of the first round. Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer

2022 NFL draft: Mocks and more

Liberty's Malik Willis could be the first quarterback selected in this week's NFL draft. Matt Bush, USA TODAY Sports

NFL news, notes and analysis

Could Deebo Samuel be on the move this week? Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

#Nfl Draft#Nfl Insiders#Mock Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Detroit Free Press#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Usa Today Sports#Michigan De#Abc#Espn#Cincinnati Enquirer 2022
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

