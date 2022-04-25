ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

‘You think you’re the only one’: Documentary amplifies voices of military spouses facing PTSD

By Christina Lords
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJoiX_0fJHUKO000

After the success of their first documentary film “Bravo! Common Men, Uncommon Valor” in 2011, Betty and Ken Rodgers felt in their bones there were more stories to tell.

Their project got men who hadn’t shared their Vietnam War stories in decades — or, in some cases, ever — to open up their experiences. It helped people who didn’t live through the war know what that conflict was really like. And it helped Vietnam veterans connect with perhaps the only people who truly knew what they had gone through – each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9J1Y_0fJHUKO000

Ken and Betty Rodgers attend the ” Bravo! Common Men, Uncommon Valor” presentation at the Kilroy Coffee Klatch at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, on June 6, 2017. (Mike Shipman/Blue Planet Photography)

Perhaps most importantly, for some veterans, it allowed them and their families to start to heal from their trauma.

But there were others who deserved to have their voices heard, their stories told, Betty said.

What about people like her, the wife of a Vietnam veteran? What about their experience healing their marriage from Ken’s post-traumatic stress, caused by his combat experience as a U.S. Marine trapped in one of the worst sieges in American wartime history – the siege of Khe Sanh in Vietnam? What about the wives of these veterans from every American war who come home battered physically and mentally and need care and understanding?

“We just felt that we really needed to talk to this group of spouses, which has been silent forever – all throughout history,” Betty said. “We thought we need to get as much history involved as we can.”

SCREEN THE MOVIE

Interested in bringing “I Married the War” to your community for a viewing? Contact Norma Jaeger at normadjaeger@gmail.com .

So advocates of what would become Betty and Ken’s second documentary, “I Married the War,” used their networks starting in December 2015 to find spouses of veterans from all walks of life, ages, conflicts and experiences to talk about what they’ve been through. All told, 11 women were interviewed to share their experiences of how war has affected them, their husbands and their families.

For a suggested donation of $1-$12, residents of the Treasure Valley can catch the Idaho premiere of “I Married the War,” directed by Betty Rodgers, at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Four of the wives – Carman Hinson, Sally Jackson, Laura Nickle and Terri Topmiller – will be in attendance.

About 18 service and family-resource organizations that specialize in veterans issues will also be available to connect veterans and their spouses with the help they need.

Women speak out about their husband’s combat experiences and how it shaped their families

Make no mistake, none of this project was easy, said the film’s executive producer, Norma Jaeger.

“The courage and the willingness and overcoming fears … to talk about your trauma, your husband’s trauma, can feel very disloyal, can feel very accusatory, can feel shameful,” Jaeger said. “You’ve hidden a lot of it, within the family. So breaking some of those stigma barriers is so huge.”

Jaeger should know. She’s dedicated most of her life to veterans issues, including helping establish Veterans Treatment Court throughout Idaho. The courts — which are now available in all of Idaho’s judicial districts except the First District in North Idaho — rely on the framework of other problem-solving courts. Local teams, including the defendant, prosecutor, judge and other attorneys and advocates hold regular meetings and hearings to ensure veterans get the intensive treatment they need and probation supervision to get them back into society.

Much of the healing that can take place when veterans face mental health issues depends on knowing that they have a support system and the safety to express themselves, Jaeger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pakr_0fJHUKO000

Norma Jaeger, executive producer, and Betty Rodgers, co-producer/director, worked together to tell the story of military spouses whose husbands have faced post-traumatic stress after combat missions.
(Ken Rodgers)

Spouses of military veterans, she said, deserve the same respect. Just like the men interviewed for the “Bravo!” film, many of these women had never spoken openly about their stories, their fears, their hardship, Betty and Jaeger said.

That’s why the goal of the film is to show women they are not alone when supporting their husbands who come home from war with symptoms of post-traumatic stress, which can include irritability, angry outbursts, trouble sleeping or concentrating, overwhelming guilt or shame, always feeling like you must be on high alert, or self-destructive behavior like drug and alcohol dependence.

“I definitely didn’t want the film to be accusatory or embarrassing,” Betty said. “But when you’re the spouse of these combat veterans, they have these manifestations of post-traumatic stress and from traumatic brain injuries. They call them invisible wounds. You think you are the only one, and you don’t realize there are millions of people out there with the same experience.”

Betty said while husbands of combat veterans also deserve our support, she made the conscious decision to select women to tell their stories for the film because it mirrored her own experience so closely.

Her husband Ken had moments of rage, flashbacks and a lack of understanding of what was causing his symptoms. They were at a veteran reunion about 15 or so years ago – decades after his combat missions – when another veteran urged them to learn more about what post-traumatic stress is and what it can do to veterans’ relationships.

“And that was probably the first seed for this film to let people know: This is what war does to people,” Betty said. “They’re not weird, they’re not unusual, they’re not weak.”

Betty and Jaeger said they have two ultimate goals for the film: to make sure it appears on public television and premier events throughout the U.S. (it’ll be broadcast on Idaho Public Television at a future date) and to start a conversation for couples who are dealing with post-traumatic stress about how to find counseling or support to heal.

“Even just talking about everything in their interviews has helped the wives heal because there’s so much power in telling your own story,” Betty said.

The film was made possible with funding from the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Dougherty Family Foundation and the Idaho Humanities Council.

To learn more about the documentary and how you can financially support the work, go to imarriedthewar.com .

SHARING STORIES

The women who were interviewed in “I Married the War” include:

  • Terri Topmiller, an Idahoan who joined the Navy as a Navy Corpswave and married a Navy Corpsman
  • Sally Doell Jackson, an Idahoan who married a U.S. Marine and World War II veteran who received the Medal of Honor
  • Laura Daniero Nickel, an Idahoan and former Army parachute rigger who married an Army veteran
  • Gloria Jabaut, a Californian who married a Navy and Korean War veteran
  • Carman Hinson, an Idahoan who married an Air Force and Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran
  • Anne Ohki, a Californian who married an Army and World War II veteran
  • Sally Zepeda, a Texan who married an Army and Vietnam War veteran
  • Anne Jackson, a Texan who married a U.S. Air Force and Afghanistan and Iraq War veteran
  • Francine Jones, a Wisconsinite who married a U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran
  • Precious Goodson, a Georgian who married an Army and Desert Storm and Afghanistan War veteran
  • Stacie Vaughan, an Indiana resident who married a Iraq War veteran

The post ‘You think you’re the only one’: Documentary amplifies voices of military spouses facing PTSD appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho Government
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Vietnam Veteran#Vietnam War#The Kilroy Coffee Klatch#American
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Navy Times

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch. The news was first reported by USNI News. Officials with knowledge of the nomination confirmed the news ahead of the formal announcement, expected to come this week.
Navy Times

Navy captain fired after another Hawaii fuel leak

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center on Monday due to a loss of confidence “following a series of leadership and oversight failures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” the service said. Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak has served...
HAWAII STATE
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
Army Times

US Army prepares to choose homes for Iron Dome weapons

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will soon decide what’s next for its two Iron Dome batteries, procured as an interim cruise missile defense capability while the service builds its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system, according to officials in charge of missile defense modernization and fielding. The Iron Dome...
MILITARY
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy