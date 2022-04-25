ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC high school boys tennis playoffs begin this week. A look at schedule, matchups

By Lou Bezjak
The State
 2 days ago

The SC High School League boys tennis playoffs begin this week.

The championships will be held on May 7 at the Florence Tennis Center. Here are a look at the matchups.

Class 5A

Tuesday

Upper State

Dorman at JL Mann

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

Woodmont at Spartanburg

Boiling Springs at Blythewood

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Byrnes at TL Hanna

Clover at Spring Valley

Mauldin at Riverside

Lower State

Sumter at River Bluff

Fort Dorchester at Stratford

Dutch Fork at Socastee

Berkeley at West Ashley

Ashley Ridge at Wando

Carolina Forest at Lexington

Cane Bay at Summerville

Chapin at St. James

Class 4A

Tuesday

Upper State

Irmo at Walhalla

York at Eastside

Greenville at Indian Land

Westside at AC Flora

Byes: Catawba Ridge, Dreher, Travelers Rest, Greenwood

Lower State

Colleton County at North Augusta

Hilton Head Island at West Florence

Wilson at Aiken

Midland Valley at James Island

Byes: Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Beaufort, North Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Tuesday

Upper State

Berea at Clinton

Seneca at Lower Richland

Broome at Blue Ridge

Fairfield Central at Wren

Daniel (bye)

Chapman at Powdersville

Belton-Honea Path at Mid-Carolina

Southside at Union County

Lower State

Hanahan at Camden

Region 8 No. 3 at Manning

Byes: Waccamaw, Brookland-Cayce, Gilbert, Oceanside Collegiate

Thursday

Gilbert at Oceanside Collegiate (2nd round)

Class 2A

Thursday

Philliip Simmons (bye)

Landrum at Batesburg-Leesville

Woodland at Hannah-Pamplico

Columbia at Southside Christian

St. Joseph’s (bye)

Barnwell at Williston-Elko

Saluda at Christ Church

Green Sea-Floyds at The Governor’s School

Boys Tennis
