SC high school boys tennis playoffs begin this week. A look at schedule, matchups
The SC High School League boys tennis playoffs begin this week.
The championships will be held on May 7 at the Florence Tennis Center. Here are a look at the matchups.
Class 5A
Tuesday
Upper State
Dorman at JL Mann
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
Woodmont at Spartanburg
Boiling Springs at Blythewood
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Byrnes at TL Hanna
Clover at Spring Valley
Mauldin at Riverside
Lower State
Sumter at River Bluff
Fort Dorchester at Stratford
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Berkeley at West Ashley
Ashley Ridge at Wando
Carolina Forest at Lexington
Cane Bay at Summerville
Chapin at St. James
Class 4A
Tuesday
Upper State
Irmo at Walhalla
York at Eastside
Greenville at Indian Land
Westside at AC Flora
Byes: Catawba Ridge, Dreher, Travelers Rest, Greenwood
Lower State
Colleton County at North Augusta
Hilton Head Island at West Florence
Wilson at Aiken
Midland Valley at James Island
Byes: Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Beaufort, North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Tuesday
Upper State
Berea at Clinton
Seneca at Lower Richland
Broome at Blue Ridge
Fairfield Central at Wren
Daniel (bye)
Chapman at Powdersville
Belton-Honea Path at Mid-Carolina
Southside at Union County
Lower State
Hanahan at Camden
Region 8 No. 3 at Manning
Byes: Waccamaw, Brookland-Cayce, Gilbert, Oceanside Collegiate
Thursday
Gilbert at Oceanside Collegiate (2nd round)
Class 2A
Thursday
Philliip Simmons (bye)
Landrum at Batesburg-Leesville
Woodland at Hannah-Pamplico
Columbia at Southside Christian
St. Joseph’s (bye)
Barnwell at Williston-Elko
Saluda at Christ Church
Green Sea-Floyds at The Governor’s School
