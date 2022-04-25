ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Roundup: Ben Simmons Is Still Out; Britney Spears Takes Social Media Break; Emmanuel Macron Wins Re-Election

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAAZE_0fJHUE5e00

Chris Rock's mom speaks out about the Will Smith incident ... Orrin Hatch died ... There's a new Ebola outbreak ... Britney Spears taking social media break ... The Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial has been something ... Ben Simmons won't play in Game 4 for the Nets ... Top U.S. officials meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy ... Emmanuel Macron beats far-right rival in French presidential election ... Stock futures fell heading into Monday ... Rust Belt company towns are evolving in age of e-commerce ... Caleb Love returning to North Carolina for junior season ... Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ... "Fantastic Beasts" buried at the box office ... A review of "The Man Who Fell to Earth" ... Giannis went off as the Bucks smoked the Bulls ... Duke's AJ Griffin is turning pro ... Joel Embiid will have surgery on his thumb after the season ...

Eloy Jimenez is expected to be out six to eight weeks [ MLB ]

The Chiefs don't expect to have a first-round grade on players available when they pick [ PFT ]

Le'Veon Bell dodges questions about his failed career [ Steelers Wire ]

Kevin Durant 's time with the Nets is running out [ CBS Sports ]

Steve Nash is being exposed against the Celtics [ Sports Illustrated ]

Angel Hernandez ruined yet another MLB game Sunday night [ The Big Lead ]

Elizabeth Warren unloaded on Kevin McCarthy.

This would be interesting.

The White Stripes -- "Fell In Love With a Girl"


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Roundup: Ben Simmons Is Still Out; Britney Spears Takes Social Media Break; Emmanuel Macron Wins Re-Election .

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth; A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX; Jay Wright Retires

A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX ... UK courts approve extradition of Julian Assange ... Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child ... Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft ... Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl found not guilty of murder ... Netflix threatening password sharing crackdown ... Russia very mad about players getting banned from Wimbledon ... No abnormalities found in China plane crash ... Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of instigating fights and violence ... More U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine ... Stocks rose on Wednesday despite huge Netflix drop ... Florida lawmakers pass bill aimed at punishing Disney ... Season 3 cast for "The Challenge: All Stars" announced ... Rudy Giuliani unmasked on "The Masked Singer" ... Jay Wright shocked college basketball by retiring ... Shohei Ohtani made history on Wednesday ...
NBA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Steve Nash offers honest comment on Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in what will be an elimination game for the Nets. They will do so without star guard Ben Simmons, who the team reported would not be playing after previously having Game 4 as a target date for his return.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orrin Hatch
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tim Donaghy
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ true feelings on Ben Simmons saga, revealed

It looked like Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was finally going to suit up in Monday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. But a day after the Nets lost again to the Celtics to go down 3-0 in the first-round series, Simmons was ruled out because of his back injury.
NBA
The Spun

Steve Nash Reacts To The Ben Simmons Decision

Ben Simmons was supposed to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Then it became Game 5. Now, it’s Game 8 – see what we did there?. Simmons, whom the Nets acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has yet to suit up in a Nets uniform. The missing piece of Brooklyn’s supposed “Big 3” has been recovering from a herniated disc.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Rust Belt#Bucks#Bell#Steelers Wire#Cbs Sports
The Big Lead

Robby Anderson Wants to Come On 'Undisputed' After Getting Hammered by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe

Robby Anderson found himself in the news over the weekend when his negative reaction to reports of the Carolina Panthers' pursuit of Baker Mayfield went viral. In short, Anderson is not a fan of the possible move. Which is odd, considering Mayfield would be the best quarterback Anderson has played with since entering the league with the Jets in 2016. But Mayfield's reputation is also in the toilet right now so Anderson's thought process is anybody's guess.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Big Lead

Chris Broussard Dons Paper Bag of Shame After Picking Nets to Win East

The Brooklyn Nets have disappointed just about everybody outside the greater New England area in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The two-headed monster of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was so intimidating before the postseason began that the Nets were far and away every analyst's favorite upset pick. Some went so far as to say the Nets were the best team in the conference and would be representing the East in the Finals this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Hilarious and Ridiculous Triple Achieved by Bryan Reynolds

Dramatic shifting has changed baseball and largely made it more difficult for hitters, yet for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That's one of Newton's Top 3 laws. So when Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds came to the plate against the Chicago Cubs last night and three fielders were on the right side of the infield, that presented a tremendous opportunity to shoot something through to the left. Reynolds, to the great delight of weirdos everywhere, capitalized in the form of the softest-struck triple in the StatCast era.
MLB
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Kay Adams as 'Good Morning Football' Host

Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
NFL
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy