Memorial sign for officer Langsdorf dedicated at I-55 and Butler Hill

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A memorial sign for officer Michael Langsdorf was dedicated Sunday along I-55 and Butler Hill Road in south St. Louis County.

Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 520 to name a part of I-55 in his honor, which brought a small sense of happiness to the Langsdorf family.

The bill designates portions of state highways as memorials for first responders killed in the line of duty. In addition to officer Langsdorf, this includes retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn. Funds for the memorial sign were raised by Charles Metzner with the St. Louis Hero Network.

“Every time we drive down Butler Hill, and our neighbors and friends that live in the area, they will be able to see his name. It’s always been our goal that he is not forgotten,” Michael’s mother Bess Langsdorf said.

Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on June 23, 2019. The North County Cooperative officer was shot while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston market. The alleged shooter was trying to pass a bad check.

Langsdorf had served in law enforcement for nearly two decades. Prior to his time with the North County Police Cooperative, he worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Langsdorf was 40 years old when he died. He left behind two teen children and a fiancée . Langsdorf grew up in south St. Louis County and graduated from Mehlville High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

