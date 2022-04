Two years after spending a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman just might be looking to swap the wide receiver out with another Day One pick at pass-catcher. Philadelphia is open to fielding trade offers for the 23-year-old Reagor, according to ESPN, while executives around the NFL reportedly believe the team is targeting Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with its No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Not only that, but NFL Media reports the Eagles have been "among the most notable teams making calls about moving up," with two first-rounders at their disposal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO