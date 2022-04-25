ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jimmy Butler, Heat crush Hawks for 3-1 playoff series lead

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJI0v_0fJHSVvB00

April 25 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler erupted for 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Miami Heat to a dominant 110-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 3-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The top-seeded Heat led by as many as 27 points in the victory Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"I'm not the only one who is in rhythm," Butler told reporters. "I feel like we are playing great basketball and getting stops whenever our spacing correct. This was a good one, but we have another one to get."

With another win, the Heat can claim the best-of-seven series and advance to a second-round matchup with the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers or No. 5 Toronto Raptors.

Sunday's Game 4 featured 10 lead changes and was tied five times. The Heat outscored the No. 8 Hawks 48-26 in the paint and 8-0 off fast breaks. The Hawks made just 40% of their field goal attempts. The Heat totaled just six turnovers, with zero in the first half.

The also Heat played without veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with a hamstring strain.

"We just wanted to be organized," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of playing without Lowry. "We didn't have our quarterback and Jimmy and Bam [Adebayo] allowed us to get settled, particularly in the first half.

"We had to find a way to win this game. A lot of it was our defense and versatility."

Forward De'Andre Hunter scored 11 points and went 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts to help the Hawks earn a 26-25 lead through the first quarter. The Hawks started the second on a 9-2 run, but the Heat responded with a 15-2 run to take a 44-37 lead 3:58 before halftime.

The Heat also scored 11 unanswered points to end the quarter for a 55-41 advantage at the break. Butler scored 13 points in the second. The Heat outscored the Hawks 25-20 in the third and took an 80-61 edge into the fourth.

Butler scored a dozen down the stretch as the Heat outscored the Hawks 30-25 over the final 12 minutes.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker and Adebayo recorded 14 points and eight rebounds apiece in the win. Heat guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Hunter scored 24 points to pace the Hawks. Hawks forward John Collins totaled 11 points. The Heat held Hawks guard Trae Young to just nine points. Young made 3 of his 11 field goal attempts, was 3 of 10 from 3-point range and totaled five turnovers.

"They had a lot of pressure," Young said. "They brought the pressure. We couldn't match it or make any shots and didn't play well."

Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami. The 76ers own a 3-1 lead in their first-round series with the Raptors.

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Hunter
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kyle Lowry
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Lands Donovan Mitchell In Miami

A topic of conversation this NBA offseason will be whether or not the Utah Jazz decide to blow it up. This has been a thought for a while now by the front office could pull the trigger following the postseason. Of course, the decision is easier if Utah underachieved once again.
NBA
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
WPTV

Heat hold off Hawks 97-94 to reach Eastern Conference semifinals

MIAMI — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Atlanta Hawks#5 Toronto Raptors
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo matches Dwyane Wade feat as Heat advance in 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat played Game 5 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks without both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, but that was no problem. The Heat held off the Hawks in a 97-94 victory, earning a 4-1 series win to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami did it with yet another sterling defensive effort against Trae Young, plus a shocking team-high 23 points from the rarely used Victor Oladipo.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Finish Atlanta Hawks In 5 Games, Win Series 4-1

Coming into the series between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, many thought that Atlanta could have an outside chance of taking home the series. Miami shut down all those doubts right away and ended up winning the series, 4-1. The main reason why the Heat were able to...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Heat Without Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry in Game Five

Since the Heat have a 3-1 series lead against the Hawks, they can afford to be extra cautious. They have to make sure their two stars are healthy when they likely advance in the playoffs. The winner of the Heat/Hawks series will take on the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Denies That He Has Any Beef With Victor Oladipo: "I'm Always The Bad Guy. Bad Guys Are Welcome In Miami Heat Organization. But I Love My Guys... He Deserves To Play But That Is Not My Call."

There are times in the league when teammates have beefed with one another. Those instances are generally heavily reported on by the media, and there are varying reasons why players may have disagreements with one another. Skip Bayless has previously claimed that star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat had...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

2 trades Hawks must make in 2022 NBA offseason after disappointing first-round series loss to Miami Heat

Flashback to the 2021 offseason and there was nothing but excitement surrounding the Atlanta Hawks. The youthful squad had over-performed in a major way. They made it to the conference finals before losing to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. With the same roster core intact this season, the Hawks did not see the same success. They ended with a record of 43-39. Atlanta was unable to pull the upset over the top-seeded Miami Heat. Now they will reevaluate their roster this offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
343K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy