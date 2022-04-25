15 States With the Most Rely on SNAP for Groceries

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, was established by the United States federal government to combat hunger and help people achieve self-sufficiency. The initial Food Stamp Program, which began in 1939, served as the cornerstone for SNAP. In 2008, the original program was dubbed SNAP, which had grown over many decades.

SNAP benefits are currently used by over 42 million people in the United States to buy fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, dairy products, bread, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic drinks, and seeds and plants that produce food. Cleaning supplies, pet meals, hygiene goods, cosmetics, and ready-to-eat hot foods, on the other hand, are not eligible for purchase with government-issued benefits.

You must not exceed the SNAP gross and net monthly income restrictions and the program's resource limits to be eligible for SNAP benefits. A family of four, for example, cannot have more than $2,871 in gross monthly income, $2,209 in the net monthly payment, or $2,500 in countable resources, such as cash or money in a bank account. It's worth noting that if one of the family members is at least 60 years old or disabled, other rules apply.

bloggingbigblue.com used the United States Department of Agriculture's "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Number of Persons Participating" report, precisely the data for December 2020 and December 2021, to find the 15 states where the most people rely on SNAP for their groceries. To put things in perspective, the total population of each state is provided based on the most recent estimates from the United States Census Bureau, dated July 2021.

Since December 2020, some of the states listed have increased SNAP enrollment, while others have seen a fall. However, all 15 states have one thing in common: their populations have the highest percentage of people who rely on SNAP for their groceries compared to other states.

1. California

The state of California has a population of 39,237,836.

Persons participating in SNAP in December 2021: 4,465,861

Persons participating in SNAP in December 2020: 4,234,649

Percent change: 5.5%

2. Texas

In Texas, the population is 29,947,521.

Persons participating in December 2021: 3,532,220

Persons participating in December 2020: 3,644,422

Percent change: -3.1%

3. Florida

Florida has a population of 21,781,128.

Persons participating in December 2021: 2,903,034

Persons participating in December 2020: 3,462,997

Percent change: -16.2%

4. New York

The state of New York has 19,835,913 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 2,782,455

Persons participating in December 2020: 2,742,577

Percent change: 1.5%

5. Illinois

Illinois has 12,671,469 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,949,042

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,897,371

Percent change: 2.7%

6. Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the population is 12,964,056.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,852,459

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,447,615

Percent change: 28%

7. North Carolina

North Carolina’s population is 10,551,162.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,720,044

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,449,615

Percent change: 18.7%

8. Georgia

The state of Georgia’s population is10,799,566.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,624,871

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,694,533

Percent change: -4.1%

9. Ohio

Ohio has 11,780,017 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,491,183

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,456,030

Percent change: 2.4%

10. Michigan

The population in Michigan is 10,050,811.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,289,293

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,288,627

Percent change: 0.0%

11. Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts has 6,984,723 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 996,444

Persons participating in December 2020: 900,624

Percent change: 10.6%

12. New Jersey

New Jersey’s population is 9,267,130.

Persons participating in December 2021: 901,025

Persons participating in December 2020: 785,604

Percent change: 14.7%

13. Maryland

The population of Maryland is 6,165,129.

Persons participating in December 2021: 881,719

Persons participating in December 2020: 797,909

Percent change: 10.5%

14. Louisiana

The state of Louisiana has a population of 4,624,047.

Persons participating in December 2021: 880,904

Persons participating in December 2020: 961,545

Percent change: -8.4%

15. Washington

Washington has a population of 7,738,692.

Persons participating in December 2021: 858,555

Persons participating in December 2020: 960,448

Percent change: -10.6%

