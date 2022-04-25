Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving Without License

A 39-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after being taken into custody on two active warrants for his arrest. John Northrup was wanted on a bench warrant issued in early 2020 for failing to appear on two prior charges of aggravated unlicensed operation from late 2019. Northrup was also wanted on a warrant issued out of Penn Yan Village Court after he led police on a vehicle pursuit in February 2020. Last Thursday, police received a tip that Northrup was en route to a residence in the village of Penn Yan and the vehicle was intercepted upon arrival. Northrup was located hiding in the rear of the car and was taken into custody.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO