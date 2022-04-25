ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving Without License

By News Staff
 2 days ago

On Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 12:06 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Dane P. Kronenwetter, age 31, of Seneca Falls, following...

