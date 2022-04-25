Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail showcases artists, artwork
By Cori Urban
MassLive.com
2 days ago
Potter Molly Cantor makes functional art pottery, porcelain vessels that have carved illustrations on them. This year she has been working on some new basic forms, tweaking her mugs, bowls, berry bowls and other creations and working on a new cup and saucer design. The forms she is most...
It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
In Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, “Our Town,” heliotrope flowers connect two sets of characters who gather to inhale their intoxicating scent in the moonlight. Heliotropes, then common, are, indeed, wonderfully fragranced. Yet somehow, they’ve fallen out of favor in American gardens. Many one-time garden staples from...
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
Photographs in the last few weeks show the stunning kaleidoscope of colors bursting into bloom in Holland’s tulip fields. Beginning in late March, millions of blooms have been delighting visitors in the Netherland with their patchwork of color. British photographer Matt Cooper was one of those visitors. The 48-year-old...
It was a beautiful evening. The domed hills south of Aberaeron were rendered in warm hues by the last of the sunset, the light breaking below the layered cloud casting long shadows of trees and hedgerows across the fields. But turning eastwards at Synod Inn reminded me that this was no casual evening jaunt, as my son drove me into the gathering dusk to a hospital a hundred miles distant – the unexpected result of a sudden phone call from a concerned consultant. A couple of weeks later I am back on my home turf, chastened and facing some new and uncomfortable realities – but with renewed respect for the good folk of the NHS, who may just have saved my life for the third time.
If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
Ever walk past a blue tree? I am talking about a real tree, but painted a bright, vibrant blue. If the answer is yes, it stuck out like a sore thumb when you saw it. If the answer is no, it certainly will stick out like a sore thumb when you see one.
River rocks are essentially rocks, gravel or boulders that have been gathered from river beds or other places where water has given them smooth and rounded edges. This can include small pea gravel, larger stones ranging in size from lima beans to avocados, and larger rocks and boulders. River rock can be used for walkways, edging, in beds, in containers, on patios, for rain gardens, and a number of other ways.
Every garden makes an impact in promoting a healthy, sustainable future for the planet. Every day is Earth Day at Pike Nurseries, and this year, the garden experts offer small gardening steps that can have a big impact in creating “greener” gardens and healthier outdoor homes that benefit nature and humans alike.
If you’re in on the flower and plant game, you probably already know about this year’s trending florals and have maybe even designed a few of your own arrangements. Maybe you’ve started naming some of your houseplants and love the sense of responsibility you get from caring for that fiddle-leaf fig on your balcony garden. (As for the most advanced owners, you’re off collecting rare plants.) Whatever level you’re on, you obviously make sure that all of your plants and flowers get the best of everything: from extra lighting to plenty of water.
BOSTON (CBS) — Some special visitors took tours of Boston on the Duck Boats Sunday. Nearly a dozen NEADS service dogs, their human partners, and some service dog ambassadors boarded the boats outside the Museum of Science.
The ride was to recognize that the two organizations have been partners for a decade.
“It’s just a chance to celebrate with all of these families, to see these incredible dogs, how well trained they are, how smart they are — even so they all have different personalities which is what’s really fun,” said Martha Coakley, who is on the NEADS advisory board.
The NEADS service dogs are often matched with people who are deaf, or have other physical challenges, like veterans with PTSD or children with autism.
On the last day of April each year, the non-profit organization Sisters 4 Life brings women together to raise money that is given to youth in the Greater Springfield area. Those funds, used to support students heading to college, pay for everything from laptops to books to tuition. This year,...
Comments / 0