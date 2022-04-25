ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull Takes A One-Two On Ferrari's Doorstep

By Gerhard Horn
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that was an entirely unexpected result. And it has to be said, the most boring F1 race of the season so far. We were willing to bet an entire month's wages on Ferrari taking the victory at the first European Grand Prix of the season, but Red Bull threw a...

Daily Mail

'He hasn't forgotten how to drive in the last four races': Lewis Hamilton is backed to 'become a factor' this year by Red Bull chief Christian Horner despite struggles at Mercedes... after his lowly 13th-placed finish in Imola

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that struggling Lewis Hamilton will 'become a factor' this season despite his ailing fortunes with Mercedes. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, both of Red Bull, stormed home to take a 1-2 result at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend, while Hamilton missed out on the points after finishing 13th - with team-mate George Russell outshining him.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Wolff says he must protect Hamilton after Imola low

IMOLA, Italy, April 25 (Reuters) - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has promised to protect Lewis Hamilton after the seven times Formula One world champion struggled through Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Briton finished 13th in the fourth round of the season and was lapped by Red Bull's world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff accused of mind games by ‘not telling truth’ on radio to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been accused of playing mind games by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton’s former rival says Wolff labelled Mercedes’ car “undriveable” to deflect from the British driver’s struggles this season. He says evidence for that is Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has been able to produce results in the same car. Mercedes’ new driver is the only competitor to finish in the top five in every race so far this season.“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1. “[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really...
MOTORSPORTS
Watch The BMW XM Struggle Around The Nurburgring

Whenever a new BMW M car breaks cover, it's always a pretty big deal, especially when it's the first standalone M car in 40 years. The BMW XM is an electrified powerhouse that redefines what it means to be an M car, and despite its massive size and intimidating looks, BMW plans for this lumbering SUV to be light on its feet and reasonably fun to drive. In order to achieve that goal, BMW goes to one place, and one place only: the Nurburgring. Just last week, we caught the upcoming M3 Touring Wagon and the BMW M4 CSL setting some seriously quick lap times around the Green Hell, and now it's the turn of the XM. In the short YouTube clip posted by Automotive Mike, we get to see the XM taking to the Nürburgring wearing full camouflage armor.
CARS
BMW M4 Competition Vs. Audi RS5 Coupe: German Drag Race

Everyone loves a good drag race, especially when it's between two of the most respected premium sports cars on the road today. We've covered a few BMW vs. Audi drag races in the past, but this one is a beautiful display of both brands' strong and weak points. In this short YouTube video posted by Daniel Abt, we get to see the mighty BMW M4 Competition xDrive take on one of the biggest non-sleeper sleepers on the road today: the Audi RS5 Coupe. The video covers everything from quarter-mile racing, to 800-meter sprints and even a rolling race. Are you a BMW bandit or an Audi aficionado? It's time to place your bets.
CARS
This BMW M5 Wagon Has A Six-Speed Manual And V10 Power

Fast station wagons are like Yetis here in America. Even if they do exist, the number we see regularly is extremely low- low enough to doubt their existence. However, across the Atlantic (and the Pacific for that matter), fast wagons are a pillar of car culture. People in Europe love them, and more importantly, they buy them, which is why Europe got a mashup of the BMW X5 and M5 for the E60 generation of the 5 Series.
BUYING CARS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Pierre Pouring the Gasly on Mercedes Fire with Shot at Lewis Hamilton

The problems with this year’s Mercedes are well documented and teams are starting to crawl from under the rocks they’ve been put in for the past decade to take their jabs at the silver arrows. Obviously, the man that everyone has their pitchforks out for now is Lewis Hamilton and we all know a racer’s […] The post F1 News: Pierre Pouring the Gasly on Mercedes Fire with Shot at Lewis Hamilton appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
2023 BMW 7 Series

Since it was first launched in 1972, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the dominant force in the large luxury sedan segment. Mercedes is known for using the S-Class as a platform to debut new technology that will eventually make its way down into other cars a few years down the line.
CARS
This Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Is Hi-Po Wagon Ripe For Import

For over 50 years, Mercedes-AMG has consistently turned out large, fast cars capable of stunning performance. Best known for its V8 engines and fast station wagons, sedans, and coupes, you could argue cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon and AMG GT 43 make this point the best (with an honorable mention to the AMG GT coupe).
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Red Bull Racing brings home 1-2 finish at 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at a special Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, held at a wet Imola racetrack in Italy. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, came in second with a 16-second gap, giving Red Bull its first one-two finish in F1 since the 2016 season. McLaren's Lando Norris took home the final podium spot, some 34 seconds behind the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Watch Sergio Perez drive Red Bull F1 car from NY all the way to Miami

For the first time, Formula One is heading to Miami, Florida in the US. The Miami Grand Prix is the latest addition to the roster of circuits in the motorsport's calendar, and it's going to happen in May. However, it appears that Red Bull driver Sergio "Checo" Perez is pretty...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Charles Leclerc ‘lucky’ like Lewis Hamilton, claims Red Bull advisor

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Charles Leclerc is “lucky” like Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver had no major damage to his car after hitting the wall on Sunday.Leclerc spun and hit the wall at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he was trying to catch Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But the Ferrari star managed to continue the drive with little damage to the car and salvaged sixth position.“[The nerves] were already there on Friday in practice when he spun – but lucky, like Hamilton, unbelievable,” said Marko per Motorsport.com. “He hits the ground and is able to continue....
MOTORSPORTS
Aston Martin Is Coming For Ferrari With Mercedes Help

Despite a plethora of financial woes, it seems Aston Martin is finally pivoting to profitability. In 2021, sales increased by 115% in the United States, a key market for the brand. Part of this incredible success is down to the company's first-ever SUV, the DBX, but it can also be attributed to new leadership in the form of Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers.
BUSINESS
racer.com

Hamilton, Wolff exchange apologies after Imola struggles

Lewis Hamilton has apologized to Mercedes for not managing to score a better result in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following a similar message from team boss Toto Wolff to the driver. Wolff had taken to team radio at the end of a race when Hamilton was stuck behind Pierre...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now”

Ralf Schumacher, brother to the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, has written that he thinks Lewis Hamilton should concede to George Russell and admit that he is the faster driver of the Mercedes duo. With this being George’s first season at Mercedes, he already holds a 21-point lead over the 7-time world champion who has […] The post F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

With lift from 'big brother,' Aston Martin chases after Ferrari

GAYDON, England, April 26 (Reuters) - After decades of ups and downs, British carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) is charting a more efficient and profitable way forward, leaning on technology from shareholder Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) to make the costly leap to electric vehicles (EVs). Less than two years after billionaire Lawrence...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Nico Rosberg suggests Lewis Hamilton should blame himself before his Mercedes for his 13th-place finish in the Emilia Romagna GP after team-mate George Russell came fourth

Lewis Hamilton should blame himself before his Mercedes car for his 13th place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend, claims old team-mate Nico Rosberg. Rosberg believes the apology Mercedes chief Toto Wolff gave Hamilton for the car needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, adding that team-mate George Russell's fourth-place finish in the race is proof.
MOTORSPORTS
