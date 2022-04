The UEFA Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday as Liverpool host Villarreal in the first leg at Anfield, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. With soccer fans around the world hoping it lives up to the expectations set by Tuesday's seven-goal thriller between Manchester City and Real Madrid, it is the Reds who enter the match as the heavy favorites to potentially put this one out of reach after the first 90 minutes. But Villarreal are not to be overlooked, with Unai Emery turning a veteran, outcast-led squad into the last four in Europe with absolutely nothing to lose, and they are ready to spring another surprise against a continental heavyweight.

