Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

The Chicago White Sox received an update on outfielder Eloy Jimenez, and the team will be without him for two months due to injury. Back on April 23, Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez suffered a leg injury after stepping on first base after trying to beat a ground ball. As a result, Jimenez had to be carted off the field with what was described as right hamstring soreness. The team later placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, and revealed that they expected him to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO