Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

By Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The team estimates that Jiménez will...

FanSided

MLB rumors: Carlos Correa ‘open’ to long-term contract with Twins

The latest MLB rumors suggest that Carlos Correa might be quite content staying with the Twins. There wasn’t a free agent this past offseason whose contract negotiations were more closely followed than Carlos Correa. After Corey Seager signed a massive deal to join the Texas Rangers, most folks assumed it was just a matter of time before Correa inked a similar deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez undergoes surgery

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez underwent surgery on Tuesday. The team said the surgery was to "repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee" and noted it was similar to the injury sustained by Yasmani Grandal in 2021 and Lance Lynn earlier in April. Previously, the team...
CHICAGO, IL
Eloy Jiménez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals odds, tips and betting trends

In the final game of a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Kansas City Royals (6-10) take on the Chicago White Sox (7-10), Thursday at 2:10 PM ET. The White Sox are favored (-175 on the moneyline to win) when they square off against the Royals (+151). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Chicago White Sox looking to Michael Kopech, and Brad Keller (0-2) taking the ball for the Kansas City Royals.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Self-Destructive White Sox Look to End Skid Vs. Royals

Self-destructive White Sox look to end skid vs. Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have lost eight consecutive games after a 6-0 defeat to the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and there are two easy reasons to explain their woes. They have committed a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
CHICAGO, IL
#Outfielder#Hamstring Injury#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The Cleveland Guardians
FanSided

White Sox will be without crucial slugger for up to 2 months

The Chicago White Sox received an update on outfielder Eloy Jimenez, and the team will be without him for two months due to injury. Back on April 23, Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez suffered a leg injury after stepping on first base after trying to beat a ground ball. As a result, Jimenez had to be carted off the field with what was described as right hamstring soreness. The team later placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, and revealed that they expected him to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Moncada 'excited' to start rehab assignment

CHICAGO -- Yoán Moncada will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment to test his strained right oblique Friday with Triple-A Charlotte, as announced by the White Sox third baseman before Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I'm excited,” said Moncada through interpreter Billy Russo. “I'm...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Injury Update: Joe Kelly, Yoan Moncada to Begin Rehab Assignment

Prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa provided updates on two players who have been on the shelf since the start of the season. According to La Russa, both Joe Kelly and Yoan Moncada are set to begin rehab assignments. Both players will report to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

No reason to panic over start of White Sox season

This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin's White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. My phone started blowing up minutes after the final pitch of Sunday’s series finale at Target Field, with Byron Buxton’s walk-off home run against closer Liam Hendriks completing a dismal 0-6 road trip for the White Sox. It continued as we all walked into the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Little Apple Post

Royals shut down the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide. The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend. Lynch allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20. It’s the longest losing streak for Chicago since it also dropped eight in a row in June 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Dylan Cease on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Yasmani Grandal moves to the designated hitter role with Josh Harrison moving to the bench.
CHICAGO, IL

