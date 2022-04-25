ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice League star clears up ‘plot hole’ in Zack Snyder’s DC comics adaptation

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Zack Snyder’s Justice League star Ray Porter has cleared up a lingering plot hole from the 2021 DC superhero blockbuster.

Porter played the villainous Darkseid in filmmaker Zack Snyder’s extensive re-edit of the 2017 film Justice League , having been cut from the original version.

The character of Darkseid originates in a 1970 issue of the Jack Kirby comic Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen.

However, some fans claimed to notice an error in the way Zack Snyder’s Justice League presented the character. In the film, Darkseid did not know the location of Earth – despite it also being the site of his gravest defeat, and the home of the anti-life equation.

Speaking to FandomWire in a recent interview, Porter addressed the plot hole, offering a plausible explanation for the incongruity.

“Consider the fact that [Darkseid’s] turned a hundred thousand worlds to dust,” he said. “It was so long ago that he found this equation and then it was taken from him in battle and he always wanted to ‘re-find’ it.

“We are talking so many thousands of years, so many planets, universes, and possible Earths. Uxas, the person who became Darkseid, has also changed so much in that long timespan.”

He added: “So, for someone whose knowledge spans so much, maybe the knowledge got lost in the vastness that it was on this Earth in particular. And then, Steppenwolf, of all people, approaches him about this.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream now on Sky and NOW.

