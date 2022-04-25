ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Dyson airwrap is in stock – and it has £70 off right now

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 3 days ago

This is not a drill. The Dyson airwrap is back in stock. But, better still it’s at a discounted price. The news follows the launch of a new and slightly improved version of the hair tool, the multi-styler .

Anyone who has tried to get their hands on the original hot brush will know that it’s been near-impossible, with global supply chain issues causing stock to dry up completely.

Luckily, we’re always searching for a retailer that has one available to buy. And we’ve just spotted it’s in stock at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where it sells like-new products for discounted prices.

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our writer noting that it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

To convince you a little further that you do need one in your life, read on for everything there is to know about the covetable hair tool.

Dyson airwrap: £379.99, Ebay.co.uk

Owing to a series of global supply chain issues, the Dyson airwrap is very, very hard to find. Its popularity makes it even more covetable, so when we spot it in stock at a retailer, of course, you’re the first ones to know. And it’s currently discounted thanks to being a like-new, refurbished model.

Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes , with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.

The tool is “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”, added our writer. Achieving a “bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”, and better still, it’s very quiet, so “you can use it without disturbing anyone”.

It sounds like a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to achieve a salon-quality finish at home. Plus, when you buy it from Dyson at eBay’s certified refurbished hub, you can save £70 off its usual price.

Want a bouncy blow-dry at home? Read our review of the best hot brushes

