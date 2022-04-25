Aldi’s patio heater comes with an in-built Bluetooth speaker that is perfect for garden parties

With another bank holiday on the way and the sun finally showing its face, now’s the time to get our gardens ready for alfresco entertaining – and as always, Aldi has got us covered with its budget range of outdoor essentials .

From its coveted hanging egg chair (back on 5 May, you’ll be glad to know) and its pizza oven , to gazebos and kamado egg barbecues , the supermarket has everything you need to kit out your space for summer.

And if parties are on the agenda, you may be looking for ways to keep warm, play music and stretch out the evenings outdoors. Luckily for us, Aldi is offering up a win-win solution in the form of its new Bluetooth patio heater .

The multi-functional model costs £119.99 and boasts an infrared heater, LED light, and an in-built Bluetooth speaker to wirelessly steam songs.

With most two-in-one heaters costing upwards of £150, Aldi’s buy is the perfect way to keep the party going on a budget. Here’s everything you need to know about the garden entertaining essential.

Read more:

Aldi patio heater with Bluetooth speaker: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

Killing two birds with one stone, if you’ve been on the hunt for an outdoor Bluetooth speaker and a patio heater , Aldi’s multi-functional heater is the solution.

The corded electric design works to provide warmth, light and music – with its LED light, infrared heater and integrated speakers. There’s also an additional feature that includes handy surface flocking which protects guests from the heat.

The black freestanding design is sleek yet subtle, helping it to slot easily into the corner of your outdoor space.

Available to pre-order now for dispatch from 28 April, Aldi’s Bluetooth-connected patio heater is the perfect way to level up your garden party set-up for 2022.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Set your alarms: Aldi’s garden egg chair is coming back on 5 May and we’ve got everything you need to know