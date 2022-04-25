ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

One adult, three children killed in Philadelphia house fire

By Staff
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities confirmed that at least four people died in a house fire in Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The Philadelphia Fire Department said three children were among those pronounced dead after both floors of a two-story rowhome in...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man killed after being punched by bouncer in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON — A man from the District is dead after he was punched by a bouncer outside a gay bar in Philadelphia, according to authorities. Police said 41-year-old Eric Pope was punched by a bouncer outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge before 1 a.m. on April 16 after he was escorted out for being intoxicated. He fell to the ground unconscious after the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

After mom of Baltimore arson victim is found dead, loved ones react with shock: ‘It still hasn’t hit’

Before they can even begin mourning, loved ones of Danielle Parnell are trying to process the horrific news. Parnell, 30, was found dead Tuesday along Interstate 95 in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County northeast of Baltimore — four days after her toddler daughter was killed in a Baltimore rowhouse fire that investigators determined was intentionally set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Virginia teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the shooting death of a 12-year-old Virginia girl, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, who has not been identified, is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice and providing false information to police, the Hampton Police Department said.
HAMPTON, VA
FOX26

Girl hurt after fight at Baltimore high school

WBFF) — A girl was hurt after a fight Wednesday at Digital Harbor High School in the city's Federal Hill section, according to Baltimore City Public Schools. Sources had told WBFF earlier that multiple students have suffered minor injuries during a stabbing. A woman outside the school told reporters that her grandson had been stabbed in the back of the head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Stranger Walks into 2nd Street Home and Takes a Seat

A stranger decided to make herself at home at a house in the 1400 block of 2nd Street. Surprised residents contacted police just before 2 pm to say an unknown woman walked into their home and sat down on the sofa. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the...
HOMELESS
SCDNReports

Tot Found Wandering on Wayne Avenue

Officers were called to the Wayne Hills Rental Office at 1:30 pm for a report of a wandering child. The caller said they had a four-year-old in the office who didn’t know where he lived. He did know his name and told police his ‘mommy was sleeping.’. Officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy