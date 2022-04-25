Early Voting In Municipal Election Begins Today

A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
U.S. Senate candidate Madison Horn will still be on the ballot for the Democratic primary election even though she did not register to vote in Oklahoma until April 12.
The Oklahoma Election Board voted 3-0 early Tuesday to reject a contest of her candidacy.
Horn, 32, of Oklahoma City, thanked the Election Board on Twitter...
Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Arkansas has its most contested state legislative primaries since at least 2014. North Dakota group submits signatures for initiative to require a 60% vote requirement and single-subject rule for constitutional amendments. One week until these elections. The...
Ballots will be in the mail tomorrow, April 27, for the special primary election for the temporary placeholder for Alaska’s congressional representative. The Division of Elections says it may take a few days for voters to receive them. Alaska is conducting a special election to fill out the remaining...
During a debate discussing a bill that would make it easier to vote early or through mail-in ballots, it was learned that three men were charged with voting in Rhode Island and other states during the 2020 election.
Comments / 0