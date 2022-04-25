ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Suing Federal Government

Cover picture for the articleTexas is suing the federal government to keep “Title 42” in place along the border with Mexico. That’s...

Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
NBC News

Migrants arrive in D.C. on buses sent by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON — A group of undocumented migrants arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, part of the Republican governor's strategy to oppose the Biden administration's rescinding of a Trump-era border policy. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will...
