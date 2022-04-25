ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Game Streamer HUYA Follows Alibaba In Scaling Back Post Regulatory Crackdown

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • HUYA Inc HUYA slashed jobs following the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA in scaling back post aggressive regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports.
  • The Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY controlled Chinese video game streaming site aiming to create China's answer to U.S. platform Amazon-owned AMZN Twitch, plans to cut hundreds of staff.
  • HUYA's Nimo TV unit, launched in 2018 as an international version of HUYA, was most heavily affected by significant staff cuts.
  • HUYA had 2,075 employees in 2020.
  • In 2021, Chinese regulators blocked Tencent's plan to merge HUYA and DouYu to create a $10 billion video game streaming behemoth. Since then, Chinese regulators have ramped up oversight of the live streaming industry.
  • Price Action: HUYA shares traded lower by 3.80% at $3.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

