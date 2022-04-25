Boat launches tourists into air after striking humpback whale in Mexico

Terrified tourists were catapulted into the air after their guide boat smashed into a humpback whale and was thrown into the air.

Five people were hurt in the collision, which happened off the coast of La Paz, Mexico .

Shocking video footage shows the boat being catapulted high into the air before a number of passengers are thrown into the sea.

According to local reports, an investigation is underway as tour boats should keep a safe distance from marine animals at all times.

