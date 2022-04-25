DeLissio to host shredding event on May 7

The Andorra Kids teamed up with the Friends of Leverington Cemetery recently for their annual cleanup and planting in honor of Earth Day. Volunteers from each organization picked up unwanted debris that had blown into the cemetery which dates back to pre-Civil War days and is one of the iconic landmarks that give our community a deep sense of connection to its past. Randi Mautz and sister Radune, whose family has been entrusted with the upkeep of the grounds for decades, greeted volunteers as they arrived and thanked them for pitching in for this annual event.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO