ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DeLissio to host shredding event on May 7

By Roxborough Review
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host the second of her two spring shred events on Saturday, May 7. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Main Street Movie...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

8th annual PowWow set for this weekend in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — The 8th annual PowWow on Manatawny Creek to take place at Riverfront Park this weekend, April 30 through May 1. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on both days. Riverfront Park is located off College Drive. The celebration of Native American heritage and culture will be officially...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Police, community partners to host Youth Job Fair moved to April 27

NORRISTOWN – A multi-agency initiative designed to cultivate seasonal, and even permanent, work opportunities for Norristown Area High School students this summer has been moved to April 27. The Norristown Police Department is working in partnership with the Norristown Area School District, MontcoWorksNow, Chick-Fil-A, and other agencies and businesses...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Spring Fest makes its return to the Ridge

Attendees of this year’s Roxborough Spring Fest, which is scheduled on May 7th (12-5), will once again be able to amble along the Ridge without a care in the world. Because of Covid concerns, the Festival was held in 2021, but it was a much more subdued affair with most of the events held in the parking lot of the Epic Church. And we all know 2020 was a wash-out year altogether.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Manayunk, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
WFMZ-TV Online

Grocery Outlet to open in Lansdale on Thursday

LANSDALE, Pa. - - A discount grocery chain that calls itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer” will open a new store in the former Super Foodtown location at the Pavilion Shopping Center. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open at 561 S. Broad St., in the shopping...
LANSDALE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Unique Snacks and Chatty Monks partner on Split Face craft beer

Pretzels and beer: two flavors that just naturally go together. Why not combine them into one?. That is just what two Berks craft establishments have done. Chatty Monks Brewing Co. and Unique Snacks have joined forces to create Split Face, an amber lager that features a “savory hint of pretzel,” according to a press release about the collaboration.
WEST READING, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts first Pickleball Tournament

PHOENIXVILLE — A popular new addition to the Phoenixville YMCA’s Spring Festival was the inaugural Picklefest Tournament. Dozens of area athletes competed in the tournament, which featured two competition levels (Beginner/Intermediate and Advanced/Open). Both brackets included mixed doubles (1 male and 1 female player) teams. Visitors not taking...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Leverington Cemetery gets Earth Day cleanup

The Andorra Kids teamed up with the Friends of Leverington Cemetery recently for their annual cleanup and planting in honor of Earth Day. Volunteers from each organization picked up unwanted debris that had blown into the cemetery which dates back to pre-Civil War days and is one of the iconic landmarks that give our community a deep sense of connection to its past. Randi Mautz and sister Radune, whose family has been entrusted with the upkeep of the grounds for decades, greeted volunteers as they arrived and thanked them for pitching in for this annual event.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy