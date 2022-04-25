ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, Trenton and Paterson make top 100 list of most dangerous cities

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The cities of Camden, Trenton and Paterson cracked the top 100 in a recent violent crime ranking.

The cities are on a list of the 100 most dangerous cities in the United States for 2022.

The list was put together by neighborhoodscout.com, an online database of U.S. neighborhood analytics that was created in 2002.

The website uses the violent crime rate per 1,000 residents as its criteria to determine how likely one is to become a victim of a crime in that particular city.

Camdem came in on the list at No. 14., where one out of every 64 residents could become a violent crime victim, Trenton ranks at No. 57, where it's one out of 93, and Paterson ranks at No. 97, where it's one out of 111.

No. 1 in the list was the town of Monroe, Louisiana. The state had three cities of its own on the list, which included New Orleans.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said he is addressing the issue directly.

"We don't like being on that list, but our goal is to get off the list, but primarily, to keep Paterson residents safe," he said.

Sayegh said improvements in Paterson continue, which include the confiscation of illegal guns and additional police officers.

"I've been adding police officers every year. Actually, since I've been in office for four short years, 121 new police officers. Now have an academy with 17 more and then another academy, we're hoping to have 25 more police officers," Sayegh said.

In response, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told News 12 New Jersey in a statement, "Public safety continues to be a challenge for mid-size cities across the nation. As Trenton continues to reemerge from the pandemic with the reopening of state offices, with kids returning to schools, and parents returning to work, we hope all these conditions will improve. Trenton is also seeing more development opportunities and people still investing in our city."

News 12 New Jersey reached out to Camden City officials for comment as well but have yet to receive a response.

