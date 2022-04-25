County Commission to meet Tuesday

INMAN — Advance voting has already begun for Inman USD 448 patrons on a $5 million bond issue for athletic improvements and more in the district. Election day is May 3. Shall Unified School District No. 448, McPherson County, Kansas (Inman), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip athletic improvements in the District, including facilities for football/track and field, baseball, softball, improve site drainage, improvements to address handicap access (Americans with Disabilities Act) and other code compliance challenges, and necessary demolition; and (b) make all other necessary improvements related thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), and K.S.A. 72-5457.

INMAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO