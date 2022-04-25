ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

County Commission to meet Tuesday

 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An update on the aftermath of the Haven gas plant explosion will be given by Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar as part of Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting. Also on...

Hutch Post

Hutchinson Expungement Project to hold event May 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A project to get previous convictions expunged in Reno County is having an event where those looking for help can learn more. Online applications are required. Anyone with eligible convictions from Reno County, Kansas can apply online anytime between now and May 13th at 5 p.m....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County sirens will be in attack mode Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are in a place where you can hear the Sedgwick County tornado sirens Monday, May 2, you may notice they sound a bit different. Sedgwick County Emergency Management will test the Outdoor Warning System’s attack mode. Usually, the Monday test at noon is the alert mode, a steady tone. […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sales tax still strong in Reno County in April

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax revenue remained strong in the month of April. According to numbers released Tuesday by the county treasurer's office, total sales tax collected for April was $413,025. That compares with $362,888 in 2021. Sales tax revenue decreased from March. Sales tax numbers for...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Informational meeting on chamber insurance plan is May 3

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An informational meeting is scheduled with members of the Hutchinson/ Reno County Chamber of Commerce regarding their proposed health insurance plan. The meeting is Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. at the Hutch Chamber office. Participants will learn more details and answer any questions. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is required.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting already underway for May 3 USD 448 bond election

INMAN — Advance voting has already begun for Inman USD 448 patrons on a $5 million bond issue for athletic improvements and more in the district. Election day is May 3. Shall Unified School District No. 448, McPherson County, Kansas (Inman), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip athletic improvements in the District, including facilities for football/track and field, baseball, softball, improve site drainage, improvements to address handicap access (Americans with Disabilities Act) and other code compliance challenges, and necessary demolition; and (b) make all other necessary improvements related thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), and K.S.A. 72-5457.
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

SBA Disaster Loan office opening at Reno County courthouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has an office set up in the Reno County Courthouse on the mezzanine to help those that suffered damage in the Cottonwood Complex fire. "We offer low-interest government loans for businesses of all sizes, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters, as well,"...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita employee gets surprise honor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A City of Wichita employee got a big surprise Monday during what he thought was just a work-related meeting. The Wichita city manager, mayor and council members showed up and presented Reginald “Reggie” Davidson with an Excellence in Public Service Award. The awards go to three public service employees each year […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos April 25

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy photos. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Miguel Pescador-Ramirez, Transporting an open container, Arrested 4/22. Francisco Ramirez, Transporting an open container,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutchinson dealing with water main breaks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Efforts to clean up repair work on a broken water main on East 11th in Hutchinson took a turn for the worse Tuesday when street crews working to repair the area of the original break ruptured the line again. The break happened around 10 a.m. and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Document shredding event set for April 29

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The document shredding event that was postponed by weather in Hutchinson has been rescheduled. The Attorney General’s Office says the free document destruction event for Hutchinson will be Friday, April 29, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Participants are asked to use Gate 3.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec announces new recreation manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kendra Fesler began her role as the Recreation Manager with Hutch Rec on April 4. Fesler comes to Hutch Rec with more than a decade of experience of working with children in a school or camp setting and has supervised several youth programs. At Hutch Rec, Fesler will be responsible for assuring quality recreational programs, including summer camps, enrichment activities, trips, and special events.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee has become the first Johnson County city to explicitly ban a growing type of housing. You might have heard of co-living, which involves a house configured with separate locked bedrooms and shared common space, a concept that took off on the West Coast amidst sky-rocketing rents.
SHAWNEE, KS
