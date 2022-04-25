ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

NET Health partners with local gym to offer free online tai chi, self-defense classes

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tyler martial arts studio and regional public health entity this past week started free online tai chi and self-defense classes that are open to anyone. The Northeast Texas Public Health District partnered with Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness to offer the 30-minute classes available virtually on the first and third...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
AHA News

Seated form of tai chi might boost stroke recovery

A seated form of a traditional martial art can help stroke survivors regain strength and balance and help relieve depression symptoms as well as or better than standard post-stroke exercise programs, according to a new study from China. The study's authors said it was the first randomized controlled trial to...
YOGA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

NET Health event provides free vaccines for children under 5

Sylvia Warren said this year’s children’s immunization clinic hosted Tuesday by Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler was especially important for families. “We know that during COVID a lot of children and families didn’t go to the doctor, and they didn’t come here either because they didn’t feel safe,” said Warren, director of NET Health’s immunization department. “Because of that, immunization rates started dropping. So, now we really need to make sure those children are getting the vaccines they need and getting them on time.”
TYLER, TX
Andre Oentoro

Integrating Physical Activity into a Busy Lifestyle

Fitness cartoon vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. Are you one of those people who can't find time to take a warm cup of coffee, let alone work out in the middle of the day? We know the type. With the stress of everyday work duties and family errands that you need to juggle, there’s very little time left for you to enjoy a healthy workout. However, physical activity is essential for your well-being, so we have a few suggestions that will help you integrate physical activity into your busy lifestyle.
WORKOUTS
Ellen Contreras

Add exercise as part of daily hygiene routine

People exercising - Charles Park, Vero BeachAbbe Chane. Most of us start the day with a routine. We wake up, make the bed, put on a pot of coffee, wash our face, brush our teeth, shower and dress, check our email inbox, have breakfast and head out to work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
WebMD

How I Manage Work/Stress/Family and Type 2 Diabetes

Living with type 2 diabetes is a work in progress, but it can be done. Stress can be a contributing factor that causes your numbers to become high!. You can live a healthy and fruitful life as a diabetic if you manage stress, exercise, and take your medicine as prescribed by your doctor.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Martial Arts#Tyler Kung Fu Fitness#Community Outreach#Net Health
MedicalXpress

Regular aerobic exercise improves blood vessel function in people with chronic kidney disease

Structured aerobic exercise training over 12 weeks improves blood vessel function in people with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new study by physiologists at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Researchers also found that exercise reduced blood pressure reactivity in this population. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
ATLANTA, GA
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Controlling blood sugar may improve response to exercise training, study finds

Exercise carries a long list of benefits for everyone. For people with metabolic diseases like pre-diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, physical activity can help keep blood sugar levels in check and stave off diabetes-related nerve damage and heart disease. However, people with diabetes have lower aerobic exercise capacity than people without metabolic disease—that is, their bodies don't burn oxygen as efficiently and may also be resistant to improving exercise capacity with training.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Medical News Today

How to manage gym anxiety

Anxiety is a common mental health problem that many people experience. Anxiety can cause a person to feel worried, fearful, and stressed. Gym anxiety is related to going to the gym and working out in front of other people. Anxiety affects around. of adults in the United States at some...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

These 5 Brain Tricks Can Bring You Closer to Your Fitness Goals, According to a Neuroscientist and U.S. Army Athlete

We all know by now that the mind and body are inextricably intertwined. This idea, often dubbed “the mind-body connection,” can pertain to virtually every facet of the human experience. My guts, for example, churn when I’m jet-lagged—a physical response to a derailed circadian rhythm. Research also shows that immune function, though biological in nature, can suffer with prolonged mental stress.
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding Anaerobic Exercise

Anaerobic exercise primarily strengthens your muscles. "Anaerobic" means "without oxygen" and involves more intense, short bursts of physical activity compared to aerobic exercise. Some of the benefits of anaerobic exercise are increased endurance, fat loss, and strengthened bones and muscles. This article will describe the benefits of anaerobic exercise, examples...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy