Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways on home soil in the Champions League on Wednesday night, when they host Villarreal in the semi-final first leg.The Reds have knocked out Inter Milan and Benfica to reach this stage, but the significant work in both ties was done in the away leg - before the Reds lost and drew at home to those clubs respectively, progressing on aggregate.LIVE! Follow coverage of Liverpool’s clash against Villarreal with our blogThey had, however, won all six group stage games before that and the Inter defeat is their only loss on home soil in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO