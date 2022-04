St. Augustine fared well at the TAPPS 5A District 5 meet in Corpus Christi last week as a few Knights moved on to the regional track and field meet. Efram Melendez and Aryana Ledet successfully defended their district titles and will lead the program at the regional track meet in Waco. Defending state champion Efram Melendez won the pole vault after clearing 15-0. Earlier in the season, Melendez cleared 15-6 and is the leading height for TAPPS 5A. "While winning the pole vault and qualifying for the finals in the 100-meter dash at the Border Olympics, Efram...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO