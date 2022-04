Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis has teased the idea of a new stadium after a change of ownership that is expected to be finalized before the 2022 NFL season. A potential new home for the Broncos has been met with skepticism, but “it’ll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make,” said Ellis, and could generate fresh revenue for the city and kickstart the development of new retail, dining, and residential properties.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO