Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) rose 350% to clsoe at $22.50 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.00 per share. Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) shares jumped 113.5% to close at $3.65 on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO