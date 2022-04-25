ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

By Delaney Keppner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed across the United States over the presence of an organic compound that could increase the risk of cancer. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was issued due...

#Cancer Risk#The Recall#Accupril#Nnitroso Quinapril
