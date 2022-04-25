OIL PRICE REBOUNDS CAUSE GAS PRICES TO GO UP AGAIN

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production decreased slightly from the week ending April 2 by -0.1%, with a 2% decrease in production from the state’s Northern Appalachian region offset by +2.4% increase in production from the Central Appalachian region of the state. For the week ending on April 16, state production decreased further by -7.4%. Production from the Northern Appalachian region of the state decreased -9% week over week and production from the Central Appalachian region of the state declined by -5.5%. Compared to the same 16 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +6.8%. +7.5% in the Northern Appalachian region of the state and +5.8% from the state’s Central Appalachian region.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO