OIL PRICE REBOUNDS CAUSE GAS PRICES TO GO UP AGAIN

 2 days ago

Oil prices have been rebounding over past few days, and we are now seeing the effect of that at the gas pump. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $4.12 a gallon. It went up a...

Lootpress

West Virginia coal production down slightly

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production decreased slightly from the week ending April 2 by -0.1%, with a 2% decrease in production from the state’s Northern Appalachian region offset by +2.4% increase in production from the Central Appalachian region of the state. For the week ending on April 16, state production decreased further by -7.4%. Production from the Northern Appalachian region of the state decreased -9% week over week and production from the Central Appalachian region of the state declined by -5.5%. Compared to the same 16 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +6.8%. +7.5% in the Northern Appalachian region of the state and +5.8% from the state’s Central Appalachian region.
INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Traffic changes starting on Route 53 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Wednesday, a new traffic pattern will be in place on Route 53 (West Second Street) as part of the Route 22 interchanges work. On Wednesday, April 27, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will set up a barrier and temporary traffic signals on West Second Street, 1.5 miles north […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County bridge replacement to start May 2

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place on May 5 for a bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street) in Hawk Run, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Powell Street will be closed at the bridge starting May 5. The detour will use Route 53 and Route 1009 (Pardee Road) […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Power Plants Need to Start Paying for Emissions. Here's the Benefits and Costs

Pennsylvania is forging ahead to join 11 states in a fight to decrease Earth-warming carbon emissions by power plants. Gov. Tom Wolf's administration approved regulations that put Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI, nicknamed Reggie). It's essentially a marketplace where carbon-emitting power plants in 12 states that are members of RGGI must pay a fee for every ton of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale power plant documented for history

Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society board President James Thomas remembers when Springdale was called “The Power City.”. The establishment of the Cheswick Generating Station in 1970, producing 565 megawatts of electricity, was part of the borough’s claim to fame. The location’s proximity to coal mines and the river was the perfect place for the plant, he said.
SPRINGDALE, PA

