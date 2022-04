BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.

