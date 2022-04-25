ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Soccer playoffs: NEGa area brings stout group of teams into Elite 8 round

By Jeff Hart
accesswdun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor teams like the Johnson and East Hall boys, playing in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association soccer playoffs has become almost a yearly tradition. The Knights are making their fourth straight Elite 8 appearance while the Vikings are in the Elite 8 for the fourth time in five...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Lee County preps for tough Elite Eight showdown

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County boys soccer team is one of just three teams still alive in South Georgia. The Trojans are busy prepping for their first Elite Eight matchup in program history, one that will take them to unbeaten Central Gwinnett on Tuesday night.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Vicksburg Post

Gators turn a corner during march to region title, Class 5A playoffs

It wasn’t too long ago that Vicksburg High’s baseball program was stuck in a rut. The once-proud program that produced several college stars and played for a state championship in the 2000s went seven seasons without a winning record in the 2010s. Games against other struggling teams that were once taken for granted as easy wins were no longer gimmes.
VICKSBURG, MS
Daily Leader

Four area teams still alive in MHSAA baseball second round playoffs

There are four teams remaining in the area as the MHSAA baseball playoffs move on to the second round. In the first round last week, West Lincoln was swept by Stringer (13-0, 13-0) and Wesson was knocked out by West Marion (1-0, 13-3). Brookhaven High, Vancleave. G1 Friday at Brookhaven...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Forsyth County News

Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet

West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships. West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.
FORSYTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
City
Claxton, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Luella girls soccer enjoys historic season

LOCUST GROVE — The 2022 season was definitely one for record books for the Luella girls soccer team. It was a season of many firsts, most notably the team's first trip to the state quarterfinals and the first back-to-back region championships in school history. "The season was a historic...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stout#Elite 8#Knights
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
MACON, GA
WJHG-TV

Bay boys tennis team set for trip to State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay boys tennis team is just about set to face some of the State’s best in the Orlando area this week! The group of five Tornadoes, seniors Jake Chapman, Zach Cox, Santi Granducci and Jake Harbison, and freshman Connor Seaberger, finished as the runner up in 2A district one to South Walton. They then went on the road to Gainesville and beat Eastside 4-3, that’s in five singles and two doubles matches. They followed that up late last week with a win at south Walton in the region final, also by a score f 4-3. That has the Tornadoes heading to the State Tournament in the Orlando area tomorrow, to compete with 7 other 2A teams for team and individual state championships. We’ve been unable to confirm when the last time any bay boys tennis team has made it to State, of if at all? Suffice it to say getting this far is a big deal!
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Cougars put name back on the Coweta Cup

After a nine-year wait, the Newnan women's lacrosse team put their name back on the Coweta Cup. The Lady Cougars defeated East Coweta in overtime Friday 11-10. Earlier this season, Newnan defeated Northgate 10-8. The team is under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Jake Oldham. On Friday, senior Kendall...
NEWNAN, GA
Savannah Morning News

Georgia Southern Extra: Major facilities under construction, along with football program

The talk has really picked up in the past week about construction projects on the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was Saturday, April 23, for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility — a $12.3 million projected expected to be completed in time for the spring 2023 football camp. It will provide shelter from the elements (lightning, rain, heat) for other sports as well, and also serve as a revenue source with tailgating suites for an enhanced game-day experience.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy