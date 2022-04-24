ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Sinks Below $98 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

By Elizabeth Low
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Oil fell at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in top consumer...

www.bloomberg.com

Related
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Demand#Beijing#Shanghai
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

NZ, Japan boost security ties amid Russia, China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the partnership in defense, trade and climate between their nations, including the beginning of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement. Ardern is in Japan on a three-day...
INDIA
BBC

Stock markets tumble over China lockdown fears

Stock markets across Europe have fallen after sharp declines in Asia on fears Covid restrictions in China could hit supply chains and the global economy. Authorities in Beijing have implemented mass testing in one area of the city following a small outbreak of cases. But there are concerns the capital...
STOCKS
thebossmagazine.com

Oil Futures Close Below $100 Per Barrel

Oil futures closed at $98 per barrel on Monday, the lowest point in two weeks. COVID lockdowns in China that have slowed economic activity in the world’s second-largest economy were the main driver of the drop. “This really illustrates the supremacy of the demand fears related to China over...
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Oil slumps more than 4% amid Shanghai lockdown frets, nears $100/barrel

Both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and UK crude oil futures’ prices are trading almost flatlined on Tuesday’s afternoon European trading after having been chopped off as much as 4 per cent to a fresh two-week low on Monday, as frets are mounting over global energy demand outlook in context of a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai alongside a likely 50bps (basis percentage point) rate-hike in the US.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan to send envoy to Solomons amid worry over China pact

Japan is sending a vice foreign minister to the Solomon Islands on Monday amid worry over a recent security agreement that the South Pacific nation struck with China that could increase Beijing's military influence in the region.Vice Foreign Minister Kentaro Uesugi's three-day trip to Solomon Islands comes on the heels of a visit by a senior U.S. delegation, who warned that Washington would take unspecified action against the South Pacific nation should the security deal with China pose a threat to U.S. or allied interests.The security pact, which China and the Solomons confirmed last week, has also alarmed...
POLITICS

