Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody

By Gabriella Rusk
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Scenes like this are hard to process. It’s hard to understand how someone could hurt an innocent child,” Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes said Monday while offering an update on the death of a 20-month-old girl earlier in the day, including that someone has been taken...

www.nbc15.com

