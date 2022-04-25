ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Monday Morning Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll start off the week sunny and...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Taylor County, GA
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 34

April 26 weather forecast: Chilly weather approaches

(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Milder Temperatures; Good chances of rain ahead

We have a chilly, but pretty morning across KELOLAND. Take a look at this picture from our Terry Peak Live Cam taken at sunrise. There’s still snow on the ground in the Black Hills. You can also see the snow in North Dakota. We are carefully watching the moisture...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The nice weather is here for a few days

Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday. “Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy