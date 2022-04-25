ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Notre Dame students pack meals for homeless at St. John's. An autopsy...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 1

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Progress made on wildfires, but high winds threaten efforts

Fire crews took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states, but fear the return of stronger winds Tuesday could spread the flames further.A southwestern Nebraska wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week, injured 15 firefighters and destroyed several homes was about half contained, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said. But firefighters there were in a race with Mother Nature to hold that line and finish a containment border, said Jonathan Ashford, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.The fire, dubbed the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. “So it got warm enough this weekend to kind of get them active and they weren’t going but now that it’s dropped down, they stayed active enough... they were just like, it’s time to go,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sturgeon Biologist Margaret Stadig said.
SHIOCTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Body found at Lake Winnebago

Highs today will make it into the mid 40s for most, and it will be blustery with west winds gusting up to 25mph. Notre Dame students pack meals for homeless at St. John's. It will be mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. Updated: 13 hours ago. The name...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Milder Temperatures; Good chances of rain ahead

We have a chilly, but pretty morning across KELOLAND. Take a look at this picture from our Terry Peak Live Cam taken at sunrise. There’s still snow on the ground in the Black Hills. You can also see the snow in North Dakota. We are carefully watching the moisture...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Near-record cold to start the day Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the heavier coat and sunglasses as you get started Thursday. Temperatures will start the day in the 20s and lower 30s. Hopefully, you brought the plants in last night. There will be a ton of sunshine during the day, but temperatures will only warm into the 50s, nearly 15 degrees below normal.
PITTSBURGH, PA

