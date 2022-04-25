ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday, April 25, Morning Weather Forecast

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur run of warm weather continues Monday....

www.fox46.com

KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
WOWK 13 News

Couple of strong storms possible Monday, cooler days ahead!

A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winterlike chill to close out April in Northeast

As has been the case so often this spring, another blast of chilly air is on the way for the northeastern United States just when many residents may have been hoping that warmth would fully take over. AccuWeather meteorologists say this pattern change will allow snowflakes to fly once again over the interior parts of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth

Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April. Widespread temperatures in the 80s occurred over the weekend in cities from the Great Lakes...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Plan on a springlike day with highs not too far from normal for late April. It'll become noticeably cooler with 50s after midnight tonight. Some showers and storms are slowly moving closer to South Mississippi this evening, but many will fall apart tonight. The best chance for rain will be west of Highway 49. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by the morning. A front may bring a few more hit or miss showers on Tuesday, but many of us will stay rain-free. Cooler and drier air will return by Wednesday. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

Tracking an approaching cold front. Some isolated t-storms may pop up today before it gets here. Then, maybe better rain chances with the front tonight into tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Monday Early First Alert Update. Updated: 4 hours ago. Warm & muggy for Monday....
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Partly sunny and windy, with cooler temps expected Wednesday

The sun will come out a bit Wednesday after a rainy day Tuesday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and cool with an isolated sprinkle or shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s. The end of the week will...
ENVIRONMENT

