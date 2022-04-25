Monday, April 25, Morning Weather Forecast

Plan on a springlike day with highs not too far from normal for late April. It'll become noticeably cooler with 50s after midnight tonight. Some showers and storms are slowly moving closer to South Mississippi this evening, but many will fall apart tonight. The best chance for rain will be west of Highway 49. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by the morning. A front may bring a few more hit or miss showers on Tuesday, but many of us will stay rain-free. Cooler and drier air will return by Wednesday. Here's the latest forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO