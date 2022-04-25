ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Couple Makes Over $4K in One Month Flipping Furniture

rachaelrayshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter this couple lost part of their...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture
BobVila

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Outdoor Furniture Sale—Here’s What To Buy

If you’re shopping for the best outdoor furniture deals, look no further than the massive Wayfair Warehouse Clearout sale going on right now. You’ll find everything you could need for your patio, deck, or backyard marked down up to 80 percent off—making it the perfect time to snag a few pieces before the summer season.
SHOPPING
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Tired Rental Kitchen Gets a Charming Makeover in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Wayfair Way Day Live Updates: Air Fryers, Wicker Furniture, Beverage Fridges and More

Wayfair's answer to Prime Day is 48 hours of deals that officially kick off on April 27. Some early deals are available now. When it comes to annual shopping events, it seems as though every retailer wants to host its own event now a days. Wayfair, the online home goods retail giant, is back with another Way Day event, which is its own version of Amazon Prime Day which takes place later in the year. Way Day, the name of the company's 48-hour shopping event, officially kicks off on April 27 and runs through the end of April 28. There will be discounts on a wide variety of goods that it sells, with some discounts going up to as high as 80% off. In addition, Wayfair will be offering free delivery on everything it sells.
RETAIL
The Oregonian

Way Day 2022 flash deals: Wayfair sale has 80% off outdoor furniture, appliances and free shipping on everything

Way Day 2022, the yearly sale event from home goods and furniture retail website Wayfair starts at midnight (tonight!) and will take place over the next two days, April 27 and 28. Way Day is a lot like Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and other major retail sale events, which means there will be tons of big discounts on all furniture, appliances, kitchen and home improvement goods and all other items on the Wayfair website.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy