Russian retailer Lenta withdraws 2022 guidance due to political uncertainty

 2 days ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta said on Monday that it was pulling its 2022 guidance on store openings and capital expenditure as political uncertainty continues to put pressure on Russia’s retail market.

Lenta, which operates a chain of hypermarkets across the country, said it would not issue new guidance until market conditions stabilise.

The company said that its net income fell 44.2% year-on-year to 735 million roubles ($9.94 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

“We continue to operate all our stores and have quickly adapted to address the challenges that have risen over the past two months,” Chief Executive Vladimir Sorokin said in a press release.

“We adjusted our supply chains, modified some operational processes, and revised certain approaches to working with suppliers”, he said.

Russian retailers have been under pressure as consumers react to higher inflation and economic uncertainty which has been brewing since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Growth in online sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Russia slowed in April to the lowest level since 2017, market analytics firm NielsenIQ said on Friday, after a crisis-driven scramble for products sent demand soaring in March.

#Retailer#Ukraine#Russian#Lenta#Nielseniq
