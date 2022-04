When you say “pea” to most gardeners in the world, they think of green “English” that thrive in cool moist environments. But to most Texans, a hot weather legume from Africa, more related to beans, is the norm. Despite what northerners say about our peas being “cattle food,” many of our ancestors dined on them practically daily throughout their lives. They are easy to grow, very productive and very nutritious, being high in both fiber and protein. Southern peas come in many varieties and colors including both standard types and those fat ones crowded into their pods known as “crowders.” I never met any southern pea I didn’t like. You can get peas dried or canned, but no pea holds a candle to fresh ones from your own garden.

