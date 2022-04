There are endless ways to style the tables at your wedding reception, but your décor should represent your overarching aesthetic, which might range between rustic and earthy to glamorous and sophisticated. There are a few key essentials, however, they you will need regardless of your style: Whether you're drawing your wedding day inspiration from the latest trends or bringing an Old-World vision to life, you're definitely going to need tables for your guests. You have several options in this department; one is the popular wood farm table, which is often styled without linens. But is there any clear advantage of using these tables, rather than classic options clad in tablecloths? Here, we work through the pros and cons of both of these options, so you can decide which one best suits your celebration.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO