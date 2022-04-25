Group Suing School Over "Satan Club" Ruling

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A West Mifflin mother of four was brought to tears Monday by what she calls a serious bullying problem within the district.She watched the disturbing video circulating last week in horror. The video captured the moment when a high school student with autism was attacked in the bathroom.Ashley Lewis told KDKA Monday she's acting in effort to protect her two girls from bullying at the district's elementary school."This is the number one reason why kids come to school and they end up in gun shootings and mass shootings because they're not being heard," said Lewis,...

