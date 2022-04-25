ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Group Suing School Over "Satan Club" Ruling

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(York County, PA) -- The Satanic Temple group is suing the elementary school that denied their after...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 17

Grateful 1
3d ago

your not being discriminated against. The elementary school is not the place for your group. use some common sense in this issue. This is a young child environment. they do not need to be exposed to your beliefs.

Reply(15)
11
Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Education
York County, PA
Government
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elementary School#Group Suing School#Satan Club#The Satanic Temple
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Fetterman's past gun incident rattles Black Democrats in Pa. Senate race

John Fetterman said he heard what sounded like gunfire and saw a man running away. So he reacted by getting his kid inside to safety before he called 911. What Fetterman did next, however, still haunts him nine years later as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Pennsylvania: He chased the man down with a shotgun and detained him until police arrived.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin mom pulls kids from district over bullying concerns

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A West Mifflin mother of four was brought to tears Monday by what she calls a serious bullying problem within the district.She watched the disturbing video circulating last week in horror. The video captured the moment when a high school student with autism was attacked in the bathroom.Ashley Lewis told KDKA Monday she's acting in effort to protect her two girls from bullying at the district's elementary school."This is the number one reason why kids come to school and they end up in gun shootings and mass shootings because they're not being heard," said Lewis,...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
abc27 News

Drive-thru Chick-Fil-A proposed in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A civil engineer with Chick-Fil-A attended a Lower Paxton Township zoning hearing board meeting at the end of March proposing to demolish the existing Arby’s building. What will go in its place? A drive-thru only Chick-Fil-A with multiple lanes. The proposed 2,900-square-feet building would house the chain at 5101 Jonestown […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy