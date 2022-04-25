5 things to know this Monday, April 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says this Monday will be the nicest day of the week. Today’s five things to know feature’s a rise in Albany gas prices, a water main break in Troy, and a Whitehall water system being shut down.

1. Troy water main break

Troy DPW is currently working on a water main break. You may experience low water pressure of water discoloration.

2. Rise in Albany gas prices

Albany gas prices have risen this past week as prices are still above $4.00/g.

3. Felon attempts to bring gun onto plane at Albany Airport

A previously convicted felon was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to pass the TSA checkpoint with a gun.

4. Over $96K raised during ‘Support Ukraine Day’ event

On Friday, Glennpeter Jewelers hosted a telethon fundraiser live on NEWS10 ABC to help with the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The telecast event raised over $96,000 for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

5. Whitehall water shut down

Whitehall water system is currently shut down as DPW attempts to fix a leak. The water could be shut down throughout the morning.

