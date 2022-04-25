ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Monday, April 25

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OUS_0fJHEHAT00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says this Monday will be the nicest day of the week. Today’s five things to know feature’s a rise in Albany gas prices, a water main break in Troy, and a Whitehall water system being shut down.

1. Troy water main break

Troy DPW is currently working on a water main break. You may experience low water pressure of water discoloration.

Water main break in Troy

2. Rise in Albany gas prices

Albany gas prices have risen this past week as prices are still above $4.00/g.

GasBuddy: Slight rise in Albany gas prices

3. Felon attempts to bring gun onto plane at Albany Airport

A previously convicted felon was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to pass the TSA checkpoint with a gun.

Felon allegedly tries to bring gun onto plane at Albany Airport

4. Over $96K raised during ‘Support Ukraine Day’ event

On Friday, Glennpeter Jewelers hosted a telethon fundraiser live on NEWS10 ABC to help with the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The telecast event raised over $96,000 for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Over $96K raised during ‘Support Ukraine Day’ event

5. Whitehall water shut down

Whitehall water system is currently shut down as DPW attempts to fix a leak. The water could be shut down throughout the morning.

Water main leak in Whitehall

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Whitehall, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Convicted Felon#Tsa#Gas Prices#Water Pressure
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County recommends return to mask-wearing

Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which comes in large part due to new variants, the Albany County Department of Health has issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NEWS10 ABC

Discover Albany showing off tulips before festival

Discover Albany, the Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Department of General Services have collaborated to show off the city's tulips before the 2022 Albany Tulip Festival. Residents can take a self-guided Tulip & Garden driving tour available on Discover Albany’s website.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy